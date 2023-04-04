In his March 24 letter to the editor in Southern Maryland News, Vernon Gray confuses the scattered dates of peak bloom of Washington, D.C.’s cherry blossoms with the overall trend, of which the Capital Weather Gang states “the arrival of full bloom has trended earlier by about a week over the past century.”

Mr. Gray may have fallen victim to the Dunning-Kruger effect — in which people lacking skills and knowledge in a particular area innocently underestimate their own lack of expertise — and excitedly present complex scientific phenomena, thinking they understand them in far greater depth than they really do.