In his March 24 letter to the editor in Southern Maryland News, Vernon Gray confuses the scattered dates of peak bloom of Washington, D.C.’s cherry blossoms with the overall trend, of which the Capital Weather Gang states “the arrival of full bloom has trended earlier by about a week over the past century.”
Mr. Gray may have fallen victim to the Dunning-Kruger effect — in which people lacking skills and knowledge in a particular area innocently underestimate their own lack of expertise — and excitedly present complex scientific phenomena, thinking they understand them in far greater depth than they really do.
Science today is incredibly advanced. As just one example, an iPhone has 8.5 billion transistors and can identify your precise location by communicating with a swarm of satellites in low-earth orbit. The greenhouse effect has been known since 1859 and is documented by thousands of scientists doing complex studies with precision sensors, ice cores, isotope ratios and other measures that give us records of climate going back millions of years. There is no longer any doubt that the current global warming is human-induced, primarily by the burning of fossil fuels. That debate is long over.
I don’t know if Mr. Gray has grandchildren, but if he does, he needs to think about the world he will leave to them. I don’t know how he can ignore the evidence in the daily worldwide news of floods, droughts and fires, melting glaciers, suffering and death from temperatures in the 120s, the increased strength of hurricanes and cyclones and ever-rising sea levels.
It’s a growing disaster and it’s time to stop denying that it is happening. Now is the time to use known solutions, to discover new technologies and take immediate action to fix the problem. This needs to be a government priority.