The American citizen, "The Slumbering Giant," needs to get out of our slumber; it’s time to rise and take our country back. Remind the government — federal, state and local — that the American citizen runs this land, this is our land. The everyday struggle to provide for our families has exhausted the American citizen, and we have failed to pay attention to what is going on under our nose.
Is it too much to demand a sovereign nation, secure borders, strong immigration enforcement, safe streets, safe schools, better mental health programs, strong support for police officers, teachers and smaller classroom sizes? Is it too much to demand the reduction of abuse to unemployment benefits and welfare, to give people a sense of pride, independence, self-reliance and accountability?
If the government encourages slothism, people will continue to be sloths. Elected officials, I want to remind you that the government works for the American citizen. The government is designed to serve the American citizen, to make the critical decisions they are elected to make, to benefit the American citizen.
While illegal immigrants flood the United States borders and cross with impunity, draining the nation's resources, they bring with them their problems, wickedness and sickness. Crime has surged out of control across the country, 46 is on vacation, government corruption, and radical extremists being elected as law makers, all the while the government continues to tread on our Second Amendment rights.
This is the beginning of the end if we don’t take back control our country. The government continues to sign off on more infrastructure, trees being removed from the ground and new homes being built on top of each other. More buildings, more people, means more trees being removed, causing strain on the environment, to include the electric grid, water supply, food supply and more human waste. The school systems and the police departments are overwhelmed, American cities, counties, states are overcrowded, more people, more poverty, more government dependance, higher taxes, more car accidents, road rage, wickedness, home invasions, kidnaps, rapes, murders, drugs and sickness. Stop illegal immigration, stop building, enforce stronger restrictions on unemployment/welfare benefits and conserve the land.
The American citizen has lost faith in the election system and need to take a stand to ensure transparency and integrity to make sure our voices are heard. The American citizen needs to demand voter ID for all participants, security background checks on all poll volunteers, and state workers who organize the polls will require a top secrete security clearance. The American citizen needs to have a strong presence at the voting polls, not just to vote, but to make sure all votes are legal, and all legal votes are counted, to the very last vote, of the very last hour, minute, second; to make sure the exact number is direct representation of that specific city and any illegal votes to be put aside and investigated.
If the American citizen continues to slumber, and fails to unite as one voice, one nation, under God, we will no longer have a country. It will be just as 46 stated, “An idea." We will no longer be the land of the free and the home of brave, the United States will be the land of the oppressed and the home of the abandoned.
The Slumbering Giant needs to rise before it’s too late.
Walter M. Meade II, Waldorf