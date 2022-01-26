I cannot believe Mr. DeForest Rathbone's letter to the editor in the Jan. 21 edition of Southern Maryland News. He has the audacity to bring up — as reported in an AP story that ran in Southern Maryland News — a past adulterous relationship of Ashli Babbitt at a high security nuclear facility (Calvert Cliffs) in a seeming attempt to justify her killing on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. He makes reference to other deaths. Ms. Babbitt was killed, the others were likely medically related to actions that day.
If you hypocrites want to apply adulterous extramarital relationships as a justifiable reason for someone being shot and killed, I can readily think of a former President William Jefferson Clinton, while in one of the most secure facilities in the U.S., The White House, having a big problem developed with a young intern while married. With Mr. Rathbone's thinking, he just justified the demise of a whole bunch of politicians who have problems keeping their zippers from falling down.
It sure is amazing how that always seems to slip liberal's memories. Don't worry because there are always people like me that haven't forgotten.
Instead of worrying about extramarital affairs, maybe a question that needs to be answered reference to Jan. 6 is how many FBI agents and/or special employees of the FBI were in the crowd instigating and promoting the outcome that eventually happened?
The current Jan. 6 House hearing is a total farce that has already reached a predetermined outcome — "It was all President Trump's fault." Anyone curious why Rep. Jim Jordan (R) of Ohio and Rep. Jim Banks (R) of Indiana were kept off this committee? Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D) knew they were going to ask the serious questions that needed to be answered about the alleged involvement of the FBI.
Former President Trump was sure right about that political crowd inside the beltway. That place is a total swamp that protects sexual deviates from scrutiny and the rampant incompetence these idiots around the country elect to represent them.