Maryland has officially made its place on the top 10 list of states with the best public schools, and Southern Maryland, specifically, has nine of the state's top public schools. Looking at the bigger picture, the United States ranks No. 1 in 2022 for the best educational system. We live in a nation and community where children can receive safe, quality education, but that is not the reality around the globe.
Globally, 132 million girls are not enrolled in school, and 743 million girls have seen disruption in their education due to the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. These girls (10 to 19 years old) are three times more likely than boys of the same age to be kept out of school.
This educational issue can be seen in countries that are particularly affected by conflict. In these countries specifically, adolescent girls become at higher risk of dropping out due to factors such as forced marriage, family pressure or gender-based violence.
The Keeping Girls in School Act was introduced to Congress on June 24, 2021, in hopes to empower girls around the world by increasing educational opportunities and economic security. This bill recognizes that every child, regardless of gender, deserves an equal opportunity to access quality education. Currently, neither Sen. Ben Cardin (D) nor Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D) cosponsors this bill.
I believe that bringing this bill to our congressional leaders' attention is extremely important in fighting for equal opportunity and quality education for every child, and I hope you do as well. You can voice your support by emailing or calling our leaders.