Maryland has officially made its place on the top 10 list of states with the best public schools, and Southern Maryland, specifically, has nine of the state's top public schools. Looking at the bigger picture, the United States ranks No. 1 in 2022 for the best educational system. We live in a nation and community where children can receive safe, quality education, but that is not the reality around the globe.

Globally, 132 million girls are not enrolled in school, and 743 million girls have seen disruption in their education due to the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. These girls (10 to 19 years old) are three times more likely than boys of the same age to be kept out of school.