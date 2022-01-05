The new year is an opportune time to assess the past and set goals for the new, including reviewing and redoubling St. Mary’s County’s efforts to establish a youth-focused community center that serves the broader community.
Over six years ago, our Campaign for a Community/Youth Center started seeking solutions to address a countywide need for indoor spaces that positively engage and develop our youth. Since then, youth and families, county leadership, and both our business and military communities have expressed support for a first step of building a community center in Lexington Park. Responding to that breadth of encouragement, our county commissioners sought information about how best to fund and manage a center. The YMCA seemed a promising option.
In 2019, our commissioners established the YMCA Exploratory Committee that included representatives from all parts of St. Mary’s County, as well as from the base, recreation and parks department and our health department. Based on extensive research and six meetings, the exploratory committee concluded in 2020 that YMCAs would be the best way for the St. Mary’s County to establish community centers for three reasons: many people report significant personal life experiences with YMCAs; the YMCA’s exceptional expertise offers a wide range of active programs to fill substantial gaps; and once the county builds it, YMCA management would cover all costs for programs and maintenance.
Many letters supported the committee’s recommendations, including 18 from private businesses and the Chamber of Commerce that said a YMCA would help them overcome challenges recruiting and retaining young professionals and families. The committee unanimously recommended that our county build its first YMCA in the Lexington Park area.
In 2021, the commissioners funded two YMCA studies. From 817 surveys and other data, a feasibility study found strong demand and excellent economic viability to support a YMCA. Based on interviews with over 25 prospective donors, a financial study concluded that the YMCA could raise about $2.5 million to supplement pubic funding.
Next, a task force explored the merits of two locations — Nicolet Park and the Great Mills Pool area. Members included area experts from recreation and parks department, the county attorney’s office, public works, the base, Lexington Park Elementary School, Great Mills High School and the Lexington Park library branch. The county’s recent investments have included approximately $70,000, time dedicated by our county administrator and task force members, and hundreds of volunteer hours.
At the commissioners’ meeting on Nov. 16, the YMCA reported that the task force recommended the Great Mills site, and presented a general concept plan with an illustrative design that included a state-of-the-art swimming pool. Forty-five YMCA supporters had taken time that morning to show their support, including residents from the county’s northern to southern ends, former commissioners and retired educators, and the exploratory committee’s chair and vice chair. To be clear, we absolutely regret that some participants violated protocol and interrupted the meeting. While many expressed dismay because they know how important warm-water pools are for attracting families and seniors to participate in additional healthy living activities, it was not the proper time to express concerns.
Our committee shares the commissioners’ goal of ensuring that a YMCA will be a wise investment of taxpayer dollars. Based on foundations laid in 2021, and trusting the YMCA’s proven business model, we believe it offers cost-effective opportunities for our entire community, including youth and families, seniors and employers. If you agree, please join us in thanking our county commissioners by emailing csmc@stmarysmd.com while encouraging them to work together and with the YMCA to start building our first YMCA in fiscal 2023.
Marcia Greenberg, Lexington Park
The writer is a member of the Steering Committee, Campaign for a Community/Youth Center.