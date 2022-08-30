In order to get approval for any large project like the new Nice/Middleton bridge, the Maryland Transportation Authority must submit a bureaucratically name "Final 4f evaluation."

This language was included and approved in order to get this project started and funded: "With the construction of a new four-lane bridge and two-way bike/pedestrian path, there will no longer be a transportation need for the existing historic bridge. Therefore, Modified Alternate 7 includes removal of the existing bridge immediately following the opening of the new four-lane bridge to traffic."