In order to get approval for any large project like the new Nice/Middleton bridge, the Maryland Transportation Authority must submit a bureaucratically name "Final 4f evaluation."
This language was included and approved in order to get this project started and funded: "With the construction of a new four-lane bridge and two-way bike/pedestrian path, there will no longer be a transportation need for the existing historic bridge. Therefore, Modified Alternate 7 includes removal of the existing bridge immediately following the opening of the new four-lane bridge to traffic."
The existing bridge could also be retained and serve as a bike/pedestrian path. This would allow the bridge to continue to have a transportation function, which would make the annual costs to preserve the bridge more justifiable.
MdTA promised the separated bike path to win approval, which allowed for destruction of the old bridge, at a planned cost of $20 million. Then MdTA broke the commitment by removing the path from the new bridge, without returning to the other option of retaining the bridge as a path for bikes and pedestrians who would travel from all over the region (not just local residents) to use this unique resource.
Tossing bikes in with the traffic on the new bridge, and prohibiting pedestrians entirely, was MdTA's choice to avoid the path entirely, contrary to the final 4f evaluation. Now they have heard that both candidates for governor support not demolishing the old bridge until an unbiased study by an organization with experience in these things (MdTA is neither) can examine the costs and benefits (including economic benefits for the region) before making a final decision.
In order to prevent the next governor from having a say on this issue, they've already started demolition on the new bridge (whatever they are taking down presumably is there for a reason?), even while cars and trucks are still using it, which unfortunately mirrors their lack of safety concerns in pushing bikes out onto the new bridge to mix it up with traffic.
This combination of recklessness and cynicism is hardly the best way to make public policy, and for once kicking the can down the road (waiting to spend money on a demolition) is both the easy and right thing to do.
Eric Brenner, Silver Spring
The wrier is past chair of the Maryland Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee.