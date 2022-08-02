I read the letter to the editor in the July 22 edition of Southern Maryland News, “Northern High homecoming dances are R-rated.”
The purpose of this letter is three-fold: To serve as a witness to the previous writer’s comments about the Northern High School dance; to raise awareness to parents of what may be occurring at school dances; and to encourage parents to remain engaged with their child’s experiences at school for influence, support for school staff and safety.
I was an active member of the Northern High parent, teacher, student organization for the 2015-2016 school year. It was a great group and venue to serve. Students and parents shared ideas, opinions and concerns while supporting school staff. I have much admiration for those serving in education.
There is so much to manage — teaching students of various backgrounds and abilities, and maintaining government regulations and parental expectations. Compound all that with technology and school shootings. Our PTSO group met monthly.
During a 2015 meeting, there was a concern brought up about students’ behavior at the previous homecoming dance. In attendance was one of the vice principals. Given the gravity of the allegations, coupled with the fact that the homecoming dance is a popular event, I decided to get more involved on this issue. So, I met again privately with one of the parents at the meeting, that same vice principal and the principal of Northern.
Discussed was provocative dancing, used condoms and actual sex on the dance floor. We talked several times before the dance scheduled the following month. We were told there would likely be 25 school chaperones, parental supervision was not necessary and plans were in place if anything got out of hand. After pressing the issue, I showed up at the dance to chaperone.
That night, I remember counting nine school chaperones. The principal and all four vice principals were among them. I would say about 200 students were in attendance. I was told to stay in the small gym where refreshments were, but went into the larger gym where the dance was held.
As soon as the lights went down and the music started, the students gathered together. Like a magnet, students were drawn to each other, pressing their bodies against each other.
About 80% of the students became the main event, a large conglomerate in the middle of the room, with about 20% in the “safer periphery.” Safer because those students seemed to dance independently of one another.
I found this image alarming, strange, seemingly preplanned. I tried to break up the mass as it was forming, but could not because there were too many students, and I didn’t want to get trapped in between them.
Furthering my shock was a dry ice machine that emitted fog onto the dance floor, completely obscuring visibility. This was particularly puzzling to me since I, along with the other parent, had met with head administration beforehand and discussed possible illicit behavior.
The other parent chaperoning said to the principal, “You need to turn on the lights and make an announcement as discussed at our meetings,” to which he allegedly replied, “You need to get with the culture.”
We met again one week after the homecoming dance with the same group of people, reiterating our concerns. We eventually took those concerns to the superintendent. There has since been staff changes at Northern High.
Despite our best efforts, I am hearing that such behavior is still occurring at school dances. So, parents be vigilant. If something does not seem right to you, speak up. We all want our kids to have fun, but how far do you want them to go?