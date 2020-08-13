There is much misunderstanding regarding almost everything we hear and read regarding the age we live in. It is almost like living in the times of Babel (Genesis 11:1-11) when the creature man decided to build a city and tower to make a name for himself without God’s help. We certainly can make a name for ourselves and in the process become confused, scattered and misunderstood, to the point where darkness becomes light and light becomes darkness, perhaps a perfect description of our era.
Many of us are so busy building our towers of worldly security, peace and prosperity that we have lost sight of Way, Truth and Life. The Way has become my way or no way, the Truth has been twisted to mean my opinion or no Truth and the Life fashioned to suit whatever I please to do without any moral or legal restrictions. We may not understand each other, but there are those who do understand that they are trying to recreate society where the only thing visible will be the tower of man.
They are the revolutionaries and prophets of our time. The past must be cast aside and a new “history” created. Human “intelligence” must replace faith and tradition destroyed and replaced with a kind of scientific know-how and self-centered humanism. The average person may not believe such things, but if we open our eyes, we certainly can see that many demand a change even if buildings must be burned, law and order overthrown, history and tradition ripped apart, and any means used to justify the end.
Black Lives Matter and Antifa know what their goals are. The New York Post (June 25, 2020), said that “Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors describes herself as a ‘trained Marxist.’” Marx proclaimed that marriage was nothing more than legalized prostitution, religion, the opiate of the people, and private property as theft.
The government became god and those who refused to kneel before it suffered the gulag or death. BLM’s program calls for ending private land and water and free health care, college, daycare, housing and internet access. The BLM Global Network wants to replace the nuclear family, promote the LGBTQ agenda, train activist groups and push environmental justice. This Marxist organization receives millions of dollars from many large corporations (Amazon, Dash, Gatorade, Nabisco, Kellogg, etc.). Are there any conservatives who stand up for Christian/American values? The Democratic party does not. “Democracy can commit suicide democratically,” (Erik Leddihn, Leftism Revisited, p. 176).
There is a certain undercurrent that believes that progress will heal all things and that religion must change with the times. This was condemned by Pope Pius IX on Dec. 8, 1864, in Proposition 80 of Syllabus errorum. The statement that was condemned: “The Roman Pontiff can and should reconcile himself and cooperate with progress, liberalism, and modern civil society.” The worship of God, true religion, can never reconcile itself or cooperate with the ways of the world. “Therefore, whoever wants to be a lover of the world, makes himself an enemy of God” (James 4:4). We should pray that we are not enemies of God.
We love to build towers of our own ego. We trust in our intelligence, our wealth, the way we think and worship and do good, and then comes the pandemic, the riots, the burning, the murders, the corruption, and, if we are fortunate, we realize how small we are and utterly helpless. Revolutions are made by minorities because the majority have forgotten how to kneel only to God! Wake up America before it’s too late.