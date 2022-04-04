Have you ever wondered if your child or loved one is using drugs or drinking to excess but don’t know what to look for?
There are many different drugs, each with different signs and symptoms.
Here are the most common signs of drug or alcohol abuse — picking at the skin, rapid weight change, paraphernalia, irregular sleep patterns and needle marks.
When people are picking at their skin on drugs, they believe there are bugs crawling under their skin and are trying to pick them out. This is very common with methamphetamine use. When they have been up for days due to drug abuse, they can go into a state of psychosis where they think things are chasing them, bugs are crawling under their skin, and they do not make sense to others.
A rapid weight change may be due to stimulants, which suppress someone’s appetite, but alcohol can cause someone to look as if they are bloated. If you notice they are rapidly gaining or losing weight, it could be a sign of drug or alcohol use.
When someone is using stimulants, they tend to be up and want to be very active. They aren’t sleeping much but when they do, they crash. When the crash comes, they could be asleep for very long periods of time, as long as several days due to them being awake for so long. Opiates or any downers have the effect of causing the person to sleep a lot, nod off and be very tired.
Paraphernalia is also something to be aware of and can come in many different forms, including rolling papers, cut straws, rolled up dollar bills, glass or metal pipes, or even needles. When using drugs people can smoke, snort or inject different drugs or use them in different ways.
Those who inject drugs will have needle marks present. Some people try to hide these marks by injecting in places not commonly seen or that can easily be covered by clothing. The most common places for people to inject are their arms or neck where the veins are more prominent.
Finding out your child or loved one is using drugs or drinking excessively can be worrisome and cause stress and anxiety. If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, reach out for help before it’s too late. Narconon help people all over the U.S. find treatment and end the web that traps someone in addiction.