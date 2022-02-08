Since moving to the town of La Plata in 1986, I've been a regular attendee at their meetings, rarely missing. When COVID-19 caused the meetings to be virtual, I continued to attend regularly. Initially, the town could not provide a local/toll-free number for me to call to prevent a long distance situation, so they offered to call me prior to the meetings as a solution. This worked well.
Toward the end of 2021 I became quite outspoken on the HUB annexation request, continually reminding our town council how these petitioners made several commitments to the town, one of which was their agreement to pay for a non-binding survey of citizens with published results prior to a town council vote on their annexation request.
The petitioners have since reneged on these commitments. I have repeatedly argued that the town should not be negotiating with the HUB until the petitioners reaffirm these commitments previously made. These commitments can be easily verified. The town council hasn't shown any interest in this verification, although I believe they know what I say is true.
Almost all town council members now say that even if true they would not be in favor of a non-binding survey with published results prior to their vote on this annexation. These commitments were made to our town and, by extension, to the citizens of the town. What possible reason would they have for not wanting to know the collective opinion of those they represent?
Because I have continued to confront them with inconvenient facts they would rather not hear and with questions to which their responses cause them to look quite foolish, I have become the subject of their wrath.
It is incumbent upon the town to provide a local/toll-free number for its citizens to call in order to attend their virtual meetings or provide a reasonable alternative, which they once did for almost two years. As of Jan. 7, under the guise of preventing discrimination to other citizens who were not called for virtual meetings, the town has rescinded its offer to call me while providing no other solution. I have confirmed with the town that no one has claimed discrimination nor requested to be called. I believe this contrived scheme amounts to purposeful, intentional discrimination against me.
Accordingly, I contend that all virtual meetings offered by the town since January 7 may not be legal and the business conducted illegitimate, and may eventually need to be repeated since not all citizens were given the opportunity to attend.
I have also been informed that citizens can no longer question the town council members directly. All questions must be addressed through the mayor. This appears to be an edict of Mayor Jeannine James since the town council did not discuss nor vote upon this in public.
I wonder how the individual town council members feel about this. One member recently feigned outrage when it was felt that I would allow anyone to speak for them. Apparently, we are dealing with a power hungry person who is placing the town in potential legal and financial jeopardy. Welcome to La Plata's version of Loudoun County Board of Education type meetings.
Michael J. Runfola, La Plata