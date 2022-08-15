By our estimation, La Plata’s town council is currently determining whether to approve annexations for the HUB/Hawthorne Yards and a request by the developer for a modification to an existing site plan in the Villages of Steeple Chase. These projects involve massive, high-density housing that will forever transform our community.
We’ve attended the town’s council meetings relating to these developments and it was pretty apparent that our council has been preoccupied working with these developers with a primary focus on whether they could do these projects without taking the time to ask their own community whether they should do these projects.
The lack of outreach by the council members has been staggering to say the least. While we understand the need of our council to look to the future, what is transpiring right now can hardly be described as the execution of "good governance." The town is acting under an "it is easier to ask for forgiveness than permission" mantra.
The town is looking to greenlight these projects and then come back with some semblance of: "We thank our citizens for coming out and voicing their concerns. We listened to all of you. These are tough decisions. We evaluated a number of factors. We will continue to work with the community as to their concerns, but we needed to make the tough decision to approve these annexations/modifications for the best interests and health of La Plata."
Let us translate any such proclamations that may come down the pike: "We decided to side with developers/realtors over our own citizens.”
To be clear, we are not anti-development or anti-realtor. They have every right to advance their interests. That said, there are a number of serious issues in La Plata today, such as existing traffic congestion, stress on the town's already fragile water/sewer system, public safety, environmental degradation and overall quality of life factors.
The impact on our water/sewer is especially salient given the recently released video on social media wherein the mayor, this past February, pleaded with the county to help the town because La Plata has a “water crisis.” The town is on a path to reach the limit of its approved draw on the Lower Patapsco aquifer, as granted by the state, in about 5 to 8 years. This is before the completion of Heritage Green and before completion of the proposed annexations which combined could add between 1,600 to 2,250 residential units to the town of La Plata.
Given the concerns listed here, the town should pause all requests for annexations/modifications. And we do not want to be insulted with the misleading narrative of "annexations give us the power to control what happens."
Prior town councils have refused numerous requests for annexations in the past and we fairly question this current town council as to when and where did they acquire the monopoly on wisdom that prior councils apparently lacked?
The council, and we stress the council, as opposed to the developers, should use this fall/winter to go into the neighborhoods of La Plata. We are asking that you gauge the community buy-in for these massive projects. Take the time to explain in detail to La Plata’s citizens and taxpayers how annexing and developing these properties will not overly stress our community’s sources of water, processing of sewage, congestion of roads, congestion of schools and seat allocations for schools. Engage with us, hear us and get your constituent’s feedback prior to making any of these massive consequential and important decisions that will permanently impact our town that we love.
Keith Horton, Brad Williams and Laura Johnson, La Plata