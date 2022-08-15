By our estimation, La Plata’s town council is currently determining whether to approve annexations for the HUB/Hawthorne Yards and a request by the developer for a modification to an existing site plan in the Villages of Steeple Chase. These projects involve massive, high-density housing that will forever transform our community.

We’ve attended the town’s council meetings relating to these developments and it was pretty apparent that our council has been preoccupied working with these developers with a primary focus on whether they could do these projects without taking the time to ask their own community whether they should do these projects.