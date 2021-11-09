By my count, this is the the time that petitioners representing the HUB (Hot Urban Burb) have approached the town of La Plata requesting to be annexed. Initially, in an attempt to win my support, I was approached by them with many contacts. Finally, I had them make several commitments to the town including an agreement for them to pay for a non-binding survey of residents with published results prior to any vote from the town council whatever their final intentions. This agreement was confirmed by me with our then town manager and in the presence of witnesses as well.
Since then these petitioners have attempted to weasel out of their commitments, I have repeatedly stated at town meetings that we should not be doing business with such unscrupulous, dishonest business people. The mayor has stated she is uncertain such commitments were made, acting as an enabler of such behavior.
In November 2020 I recommended to the town council a non-binding survey of residents with published results prior to the town council vote regarding help annexation requests that were being considered, one of which was the HUB. The mayor stated that this could be placed on the towns’ website at no cost. I offered and submitted a draft completely neutral in design.
The section regarding the HUB stated as follows:
A. Description: 449 acres heading west from where Rosewick Road and Rt. 301 intersects and eventually south exiting on Rt. 225 near Quailwood Parkway.
B. Proposed: 3 neighborhoods or single family, duplex, townhouses and apartments totaling 1,600 units with office, civic and retail.
After submitting this draft, the mayor had a change of heart. On Jan. 1, 2021, this draft was published in Southern Maryland News. As a result of no survey being allowed, three of four of these annexation requests passed without the benefit of direct input from residents.
After checking with the attorney general of the state of Maryland, such a non-binding survey is perfectly legal and the HUB officials have already agreed to pay all costs. I suggested this same non-binding survey prior to the super Walmart annexation request, but that town council was to consider it resulting in a referendum needlessly costing residents well in excess of $30,000 that overturned the annexation by a 2-1 margin. I am attempting to avoid this from happening again.
During the public forum of the Oct. 26, 2021, town council business meeting, I requested from the council members other than the mayor their feelings about such a non-binding survey. The mayor immediately went to the next agenda item not allowing a response. Only after I interrupted prior to adjournment and again asked for a response did the mayor state that they would need to collect their thoughts. How would she know? This is not an unfamiliar topic. Not one of them stated that they would need more time nor did any have the courage to respond. How alarming they would allow the mayor or anyone to speak for them. Rather than receiving a personal, spontaneous response from each, I will now be receiving a coached, rehearsed, carefully crafted and manipulated group-think response, if that. We will never know their true individual feelings. This is our current La Plata Town Council.