On Jan. 25, the Maryland Supreme Court ruled that Calvert County’s 2019 Comprehensive Plan was not invalidated by former Commissioner Kelly McConkey’s seemingly unethical vote to move his property into an expanded Huntingtown Town Center. But the Calvert board of commissioners will still have difficulty implementing this plan in accord with the county target of 37,600 residencies through 2040. And the growth it has approved could potentially jeopardize critical future county services because Calvert’s growth will likely exceed the capacities of critical facilities between 2024 and 2040.

Why is this important? State regulations require counties to manage growth “in a rational way that is beneficial to the public.” The commissioners' most fundamental obligation is to manage growth so that it does not exceed the capacity of critical facilities. These include limiting traffic road congestion, providing public water, processing increased sewage. and accommodating new students.