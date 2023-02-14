On Jan. 25, the Maryland Supreme Court ruled that Calvert County’s 2019 Comprehensive Plan was not invalidated by former Commissioner Kelly McConkey’s seemingly unethical vote to move his property into an expanded Huntingtown Town Center. But the Calvert board of commissioners will still have difficulty implementing this plan in accord with the county target of 37,600 residencies through 2040. And the growth it has approved could potentially jeopardize critical future county services because Calvert’s growth will likely exceed the capacities of critical facilities between 2024 and 2040.
Why is this important? State regulations require counties to manage growth “in a rational way that is beneficial to the public.” The commissioners' most fundamental obligation is to manage growth so that it does not exceed the capacity of critical facilities. These include limiting traffic road congestion, providing public water, processing increased sewage. and accommodating new students.
State and county officials worked together in 2014 and, again, in 2019 to formulate comprehensive plans that projected the number of residences in 2040 at 37,600. This target provided Calvert officials a tool to manage growth so that the county can continue providing the above services. Unfortunately, Calvert planning officials have failed to use the 2040 residential growth target as a metric to guide growth.
On Feb. 7, Calvert Citizens United called the Calvert commissioners' attention to the number of residences in the county because any additional growth could exceed the capacity of the above facilities.
Starting from a baseline of 34,767 residences in 2015, county officials approved construction of 2,358 new residences through 2022. That combination of the housing baseline and subsequent growth totaled 37,125 residences in Calvert County to date. This means that the county can approve only 475 more new residences before it reaches the 2040 target of 37,600 residences. This will probably occur by 2024.
If growth reaches that level next year, officials will have eliminated any growth target for the next 16 years. Planning staff will have no metric for evaluating how many new residences they should approve annually. Should it be five, 50, 150 or 500?
Given the absence of a long-term residential growth target, Calvert budget officials will have no quantitative tool for determining what new facilities will be required to meet growth-generated demands on critical services. Accordingly, they cannot determine what new facilities will need to be funded in capital improvement plans.
To avoid exceeding the capacity of county facilities because of poorly managed growth, Calvert Citizens United suggests that the board of commissioners take the following actions:
1. Direct county staff to consult with the state departments of the environment and planning to revise the 2040 residential growth target so that county officials can know how many new residences they can approve through 2040 without exceeding the capacities of essential public services.
2. Direct county planning and zoning department to include the revised adequate public facilities ordinance metrics in the documents they use to process permit applications for major developments.
These actions will greatly increase transparency of the county’s planning process and enable county residents to evaluate the impact of proposed future growth on their health, wealth, safety and welfare.
Leonard Zuza, Solomons
The writer is a board member of Calvert Citizens United.