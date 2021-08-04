I propose that the GOP enact legislation to tear down the Statue of Liberty. This may sound radical, but Lady Liberty no longer reflects our beliefs about immigration or represents our attitudes toward immigrants, who have proven to be terrorists, criminals, pedophiles and worse.
Also, the majority of today’s immigrants are not even white, the color of our Founding Fathers who built this great country and the brave patriots who love and protect it so passionately today.
In its stead, a large, beautiful, inspirational statue could be erected of former President Donald J. Trump, wrapped in a mantle of a grand, flowing American flag, with his arm elevated heavenward, holding not a torch, but a rifle perhaps, signaling the importance of our Second Amendment rights. Carved lovingly into the pedestal, written in truth, could be the words “I made America great again.”
In closing, to paraphrase the words of one of our esteemed leaders, former President Ronald Reagan, “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall,” the GOP should be shouting “tear down this Statue of Liberty.” It’s a logical extension of their political mindset. Thank you.