Well, now we have our choices of the people to represent us in local elected offices. Elections are simply a form of gambling in which we feebly express our desire that public interests should prevail.
Unfortunately, candidates frequently become officeholders that are the opposite of what they said to get elected. Or, quite frequently, the rhetoric of candidates is nothing more than political platitudes, cliches and glittering generalities that leave voters with no insightful knowledge of the candidates and their intentions. Sadly, we do not have the right of recall elections in Maryland.
The 2022 elections in St. Mary’s County appear to have an infestation of “political opportunists” that exceeds the norm. I describe “opportunists” this year as those candidates who did not file for election before the original Feb. 22 deadline, which was extended to April 15 due to challenges to the state’s redistricting maps.
Had it not been for court-imposed extensions, these candidates would not now be on the ballot: Tommy McKay (R), Natalie Weech (D), Sheila Milburn (D), Mike Alderson Jr. (R), Elizabeth O’Connor (R), Jami Sterling (R), Todd Fleenor (R), John O’Connor as a sheriff’s candidate (R), Marsha Williams (nonpartisan), Karolyn Bender (nonpartisan) and a couple others. If they were so stimulated to “serve” public interests, why did these come-latelies procrastinate?
McKay and Alderson came into the election to exploit the controversy of the marijuana grow facility in Abell. Anyone who remembers McKay’s tenure as commissioner president from 2002-06 will know better than to vote for him. The acronym “RINO,” or Republican in name only, fully describes him.
Elizabeth O’Connor’s candidacy awaited her husband’s final decision whether to run for commissioner president, re-election as a county commissioner or predictably for sheriff. They apparently think that commissioner seats can be handed around within a family.
John O’Connor suffers from the illusion that he can separate himself from his controversies as a county commissioner and police officer. He thinks that his efforts to unionize the sheriff’s office will get him elected. Will he release his disciplinary record from the many police agencies in which he has been employed? Will he come clean on his role in the approval of the marijuana grow facility?
Ask Fleenor why he is retiring from the sheriff’s office as an insight to his candidacy.
Jami Sterling worked for Richard Fritz (R), the current state’s attorney for St. Mary’s, for 10 years, becoming his deputy, but suggests that she will somehow be a different state’s attorney.
Marsha Williams’ so-called “nonpartisan” candidacy for the board of education is a farce as evidenced by her participation in Democratic Party election events.
As for the Democrats, whether early or late filers, none should be elected to any office, as in my opinion they are members of a political party that promotes an un-American ideology — socialism. The argument that local Democrats are “moderate” in comparison to state and federal Democrats is complete and deceitful nonsense.
Mary Broadhurst, California