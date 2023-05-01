I would describe David Guyther’s April 28 letter to the editor titled “Why ban books and not guns?” as a combination of misinformation, disinformation, personal prejudice and wishful thinking.
Guyther suggests sarcastically that the reason to ban guns outweighs banning sexualized children’s books because “books don’t kill people.” This nonsensical argument cannot be taken seriously.
He complains that “our political leaders and a portion of our society will not budge on any meaningful gun control measures.” The usual anti-gun doublespeak is “common sense gun safety laws.” Is it realistic to think that banning guns will have any meaningful effect on the criminal possession and use of firearms?
He says, “You know sometimes in life we need to compromise and give up some things for the betterment of all of society.” How is society made better by compromising the security of law-abiding citizens?
Guyther writes “Most guns are used to commit crimes and murder, not in the protection of one's home or property.” This is false. According to the “2021 National Firearms Survey: Updated Analysis Including Types of Firearms Owned” (William English, Georgetown University, 5/13/2022), the study finds that “approximately a third of gun owners have used a firearm to defend themselves or their property, often on more than one occasion, and estimates that guns are used defensively by firearms owners in approximately 1.67 million incidents per year. Approximately a quarter of defensive incidents occurred within the gun owner’s home, and approximately half occurred outside their home, but on their property.”
He states, “The idea of letting citizens arm themselves with whatever gun they want is ludicrous.” This is the anti-gun ploy of there being “good and bad” guns. Suggesting that by banning “bad” guns there will be a reduction in crime, the anti-gun movement seeks to ban selective categories in a piecemeal process leading to the ultimate elimination of the ownership of firearms.
Guyther questions, “How many citizens are really going to go to a shooting range and practice shooting a gun regularly, so that if they need to intervene in a criminal act they can do so safely and efficiently? I say very few.” Obviously, he has no facts upon which to base his biased opinion.
He concedes that, “The best and strongest gun control laws may not eliminate the gun violence we have in our country, but I believe it would help tremendously and something is better than nothing.” Note the term “gun violence” rather than criminal violence, which blames the gun not the criminal. Gun control laws focused on law-abiding citizens amount to doing nothing.
He says, “We cannot have citizens running around with assault rifles and high-capacity magazines.” The term “assault” rifle is a misnomer and political ruse. A civilian rifle with military-style features is not an “assault” rifle. In 1988, the Educational Fund to End Handgun Violence coined the term “assault weapons” and wrote: “Efforts to restrict assault weapons are more likely to succeed than those to restrict handguns. The weapons’ menacing looks, coupled with the public's confusion over fully automatic machine guns versus semi-automatic assault weapons, can only increase the chance of public support for restrictions on these weapons.”
Guyther asks, “Why are so many Americans infatuated with guns,” exposing his personal prejudice against guns, which he said, “scares me.”
Considering the prevalence of Black-on-Black violent crime using guns, one might question whether banning guns has a racial motivation.
While he may choose not to own a gun, Guyther and other anti-gun extremists have no justification to deny law-abiding citizens the right to do so for self-defense and recreational uses.