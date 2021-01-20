Considering the rampant civil discourse and political vile that has embroiled our nation over the last many months, there is a lesson that we should learn from the early days of civilization on this continent.
The Native American Iroquois Confederacy with their Great League of Peace was formed well before arrival of Europeans and is the world’s oldest still active participatory democracy. Prior to the Great League of Peace, the five nations of Iroquois were plagued by tribe-to-tribe hostilities that were detrimental to their society. The five nations eventually met in council and formed a uniting Iroquois Confederacy, including a constitution.
Their constitution was based on peace and consensus rather than fighting. Their concept of government was recognized by Benjamin Franklin and elements of it are reflected in the U.S. Constitution.
As published by Franklin, a speech given by an Iroquois leader in 1744 to the 13 colonies encouraged: “Never disagree, but preserve strict friendship for one another, and thereby you, as well as we, will become stronger … by observing the same methods our wise forefathers have taken, you will acquire fresh strength and power, therefore whatever befalls you, never fall out one with another.”
Today’s politicians, media and citizenry would benefit from taking this ancient advice that has served our country for so long.