I assumed there would be feedback on the Southern Maryland News' Friday, Aug. 13, editorial “Here’s how to write a letter to the editor” because it was followed by Troy O. Hawkins’s letter employing pejorative language such as “ignorant, ogres, stupid, and sub-human.” This was called out by Donald Poole one week later in his letter on Aug. 20, “The opinion page does not seem to enforce its own rules.”
What Mr. Poole ignored was that a few inches below the offensive letter he cited was another letter, from the other side of the political spectrum, “Taking stock of the liberal media’s many creations,” by Donald L. Wallace. It said President Joe Biden wearing a mask makes him think of a male appendage protruding from a speedo.
How is it that Mr. Poole complained about one set of insults but ignored the other? I suggest the editors quickly reply to such emailed letters with a note: “We avoid ad hominem attacks, insulting language or unsubstantiated claims presented as facts. Consider editing your letter and resubmitting.”
None of us has a First Amendment right to have our letters published “as is.” Southern Maryland News has a right to select what appears in its pages. If we want to write insults, we have the right to start our own newspaper.