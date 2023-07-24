In recent Charles County commissioners' budget hearings, I learned that Charles County must depend on other jurisdictions to assist in maintaining appropriate levels of emergency medical personnel. Having just had my first interaction with the emergency room (ER) at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Health Center, it's a wonder any EMS crew is ever in service.

My 92-year-old mother suffered a fall with a traumatic closed head injury on June 17. She was transported to the ER at Charles Regional by the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department ambulance. This was done after multiple conversations by the EMTs with, what I assume was the ER at the UMCRHC, regarding the appropriate mode of transport and which facility could render appropriate care. 


  

