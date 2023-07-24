In recent Charles County commissioners' budget hearings, I learned that Charles County must depend on other jurisdictions to assist in maintaining appropriate levels of emergency medical personnel. Having just had my first interaction with the emergency room (ER) at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Health Center, it's a wonder any EMS crew is ever in service.
My 92-year-old mother suffered a fall with a traumatic closed head injury on June 17. She was transported to the ER at Charles Regional by the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department ambulance. This was done after multiple conversations by the EMTs with, what I assume was the ER at the UMCRHC, regarding the appropriate mode of transport and which facility could render appropriate care.
I had anticipated that my mother would have received an immediate CT scan for possible intracranial bleeding. This did not happen until she had been there almost three hours. I would hope that if her neurological status had deteriorated, the CT scan would have been done sooner, however, if one waits for deterioration in neurological status to do a CT scan, it is often too late for meaningful intervention to occur. I know this as I was a nurse for 47 years. Fortunately this delay in care was not detrimental to my mother.
Upon arrival in the ER, my mother waited for two hours before she was "admitted to an ER bed." During that two hours, she was monitored by the EMTs from the Cobb Island department, not the hospital staff. The ambulance crew was out of service for two hours.
In conversations with family and friends who are familiar with the EMS system in Charles County, I was told that it was not unusual for ambulance crews to be detained in the UMCRMC emergency room for two to four hours waiting for the ER staff to assume care of the patient they had transported to the facility.
When she was released from the hospital, there were three ambulance crews with patients on stretchers waiting for beds. How long those crews were detained is unknown.
While this incident points out issues with the ER at UMCRMC, it also points out the unintended consequences of population growth without appropriate infrastructure being in place before development takes place. A comprehensive adequate public facilities ordinance should address roads, water supply and sewage treatment, as well as the agencies and processes that support the safety, health and welfare of the citizens of Charles County (e.g. adequate fire/EMS, medical care including adequate ER capacity, hospital beds, adequate police, etc).
During the budget process, it was determined that 17 EMT positions are required to staff our EMS system. It is going to be difficult to fill those positions as they are in such demand that they can pick and choose who they work for. Wait until they find out they wait in the ER two to four hours for the ER staff to accept their patient. I suspect employment in Charles County will not be their first choice.
If you or someone close to you has experienced a lengthy wait in an emergency room or experienced delayed care, please relay that information to the State Secretary of Health Dr. Laura Herrera-Scott at laura.herrerascott@maryland.gov.