Veterans Day 2022 is particularly poignant for me because it is the first when my father is gone. He is no longer there to call and acknowledge this solemn occasion. These were never long calls. But they were special. Special because they were veteran to veteran, a common bond. My dad and mom were, and are, members of the “Greatest Generation” who grew up in the economic hell of the Great Depression and who fought in and endured World War II.

As this country, and indeed the world, faces challenges similar to what my parents faced, I think it is particularly important on this Veterans Day to recall the lessons they passed to us. Lessons that were learned in sacrifice and wrenching pain.