Veterans Day 2022 is particularly poignant for me because it is the first when my father is gone. He is no longer there to call and acknowledge this solemn occasion. These were never long calls. But they were special. Special because they were veteran to veteran, a common bond. My dad and mom were, and are, members of the “Greatest Generation” who grew up in the economic hell of the Great Depression and who fought in and endured World War II.
As this country, and indeed the world, faces challenges similar to what my parents faced, I think it is particularly important on this Veterans Day to recall the lessons they passed to us. Lessons that were learned in sacrifice and wrenching pain.
First was a sense of duty to country and that we’re all in this together as Americans. For my dad, it was only a question of how, not if, he would serve. How for dad was serving as an army infantryman in combat in Europe. He nearly died in combat, and by any measure should have died having been on the precipice of death twice in three days.
Dad after the war turned his near-death experiences into service to his community and country. This was a second lesson of the Greatest Generation — never give up on your community or country for all of their flaws.
What those flaws are depends on one’s perspective. But my dad’s generation understood that they had an obligation to make the institutions of self-government work better. He did so by becoming a change agent in the service of those with vision loss. Rather than dwell on the loss of his vision and legs during the war, dad turned those into sources of inspiration to make things better. And he did, ultimately earning recognition from four U.S. presidents for his work in the service of those with vision loss.
Mom and dad’s generation also understood a third lesson from the war, that is to build international institutions that would figure out a better way of solving problems. This so that young Americans, a 19-year-old in my dad’s case, would no longer have to sacrifice so grievously far from home.
International institutions such as NATO and the United Nations were built on the searing pain and destruction of war, and for all of their imperfections, in the belief that acting collectively, we could do better. As we witness the daily brutality of Russia, China and their acolytes on our phones and tablets, we are reminded of the importance of these institutions.
A fourth lesson passed by my dad was an irrepressible optimism for the future. He endured some bleak times as a sightless, double amputee with seemingly zero prospects for the future. He never gave up. Nor did my mom give up on him when he needed her support the most.
Finally, the Greatest Generation left us the lesson of humility. It was tough to get my dad to talk about the war. When asked, he would only respond that others had it much worse — hard to square with the fact that the war left him sightless and a double amputee. But that’s how he and my mom thought about it. Only doing their job for their country.
A recent Army National Guard recruiting slogan proclaims that “The Next Greatest Generation is Now.” That’s a sentiment that my parents would endorse. Because that’s how they lived their lives best summarized in two principles — put aside our differences, and focus on our bonds and shared humanity to ensure that America remains as Abraham Lincoln said, “The last best hope of earth.”