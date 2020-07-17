It would be so nice if we could stop identifying people by their color or ethnicity.
We are all people. We all dream of better days for ourselves and our family. We all dream that our children will grow up happy and find work they love to do. As long as we keep separating people by groups we will keep the groups separate.
As Americans, we pride ourselves in our ability to choose a religion, to choose a job and to choose a lifestyle that suits us. So let’s let people choose what is right for them. And let us leave color and ethnicity out of the conversation since we are all guaranteed “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”