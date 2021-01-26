I tried to get a vaccine appointment in St. Mary’s County using the health department’s website last Friday. I started filling in requested information but got to the end the program and it would no longer move me forward.
After repeated tries and checking entries, I tried to start over but the week was full and the registration link was gone. The registration link was opened again on Sunday but was full by the time I got to the website. My experience is a common one with registrations running out in minutes.
The policy appears to be: provide vaccine to those with the most computer savvy and with the time to continually check and refresh the website. There seems to be little inclination to get vaccine to the most vulnerable populations contrary to professed policy. Requiring rapid engagement with a system that ultimately denies an appointment only serves to foster frustration and anxiety. Dangling potentially life saving medicine in front of people only to snatch it away is a cruel joke.
We are all aware that there is a vaccine shortage but that is no excuse for the chaos, even the dimmest bulb could design a better system. A waiting list could be created, provisional appointments could be offered or weekly registrations could be offered to populations by reducing the age year by year starting with people over 90, then 89, etc.
Politicians were allowed to cut the line and get priority to vaccines, then many of them publicly urged the rest of us to get vaccinated, a virtually impossible task. A well-fed Marie Antoinette advised starving peasants to eat cake when told that they had no bread. Fortunately, we have more humane ways of getting rid of ineffective rulers.