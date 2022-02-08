The following is addressed to St. Mary’s County taxpayers and county commissioners.
Thinking ahead to the Feb. 15 capital improvements plan budget work session, I was remembering the tools my Reagan "budget buddies" would use to save money while still delivering solid programs. Anyone remember “public/private partnerships”? Remember the advantages? Private sector expertise managing the job, using commercial contracts, saving time and reducing costs. Getting the private sector managing long-term operation and maintenance costs/risks. Letting successful professionals to run the operations like their own. Remember?
If we use this public/private partnership, or PPP, approach, right now, we can save St. Mary’s County about $3 million over the next three years, and more than $30 million over 50 years. How? By funding the recreation/community center in fiscal 2022 from unallocated funds and by working with YMCA as a PPP (under our June 15, 2021, memorandum of understanding) to get the center built and operational in fiscal 2025 (versus delaying construction start until 2025).
To the question, “Do we need the center?” Well, it’s been in the county's Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan since 2012, in the approved CIP budget since 2017 and is in the county’s current comprehensive plan. A recent study documented as many as 10,000 St. Mary's residents would use such a facility. And, from comments made during the Dec. 14, 2021, commissioners’ meeting, citizens in north county are requesting one in their area, too. Evidently, the need identified 10 years ago is strong and growing.
How do we save $3 million? Through the PPP, the YMCA supplies project management expertise on its nickel, saving nearly $2.5 million in project management costs (about 15% of the $15.8 million total project cost plus inflation). Couple this with savings from a seasoned private partner using proven designs and timely construction contracts, to cut about two years off the project, avoiding $500,000 in inflation (2.5% on $10.6 million in bonds and impact fees between now and fiscal 2025). That’s just over $3 million saved. It’s a return on investment of nearly 20% in just three years.
How will we save the $30 million, total? Per the PPP, the YMCA pays for facility and equipment costs throughout the facility’s 75 year expected life. A low estimate of major maintenance costs is 25% of the $16.38 million project cost every 25 years. That means we can expect a facility rehab bill for about $7.6 million after 25 years, and another for $14.1 million at 50 years (assuming 2.5% inflation).
We can expect another $5.6 million will be needed for other equipment replacements. That plus the $3 million above, totals $30.3 million. And that’s not counting the personnel and operations costs we avoid when the YMCA, not the county, pays for developing programs, hiring and administering staff, paying utilities and cleaning the facility. This is a good deal.
Several times, the St. Mary's County commissioners have discussed investing available reserves in projects that, once completed, don’t need ongoing funds, like our successful middle/last mile broadband project — another long-term public/private partnership. It shows that we citizens of St. Mary’s County benefit when our commissioners invest for the long term.
Building the community center as a PPP project also fits that model. It provides improved services while preventing the accompanying cost increases in the operating budget. Wasn’t “improving services while saving money” an election promise at one time?
We hope this will be the first of many PPP community centers, providing countywide services and transformational programming at low cost, greatly enhancing quality of life, while setting a new standard for cost-effective county government across Southern Maryland.
Troy E. Cowan, Lexington Park