On Feb. 3 an article in Maryland Matters (“Cardin raises just $29,000 in late 2022, fueling speculation about his political plans”) implied that U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) may not seek re-election to another term in in 2024.
In response I ask: Does it always have to be about money? Doesn’t character and integrity count for anything? As a student of ancient history I’m asking myself these days why the United States Senate must so closely resemble the Roman Senate in the waning days of that bygone Republic? Or reflect America’s cultural obsession with money, fame and power?
Would Ben Cardin need a ton of money to win re-election if he decided to run again? I doubt it.
I’ve known Cardin since he was speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates 40 years ago. He’s been an example of character and integrity in every position of public responsibility that he’s held. During his time in elected office we’ve seen countless politicians rise and fall, lose their way, forget their solemn oaths, and betray the public trust. Not Cardin.
He's been the public servant we’ve never had to worry about. Having achieved a position of leadership in the Senate, he’s still the approachable, thoughtful and loyal friend Marylanders have always known.
While we’re still recovering from last November’s mid-term elections, do we really need to start speculating about 2024 based on who has the most money in the bank? The Congress is already seen by many as a celebrity-driven carnival fueled by the 24/7 news cycle, social media, corporate donations and special interests.
Forgive me for wanting to keep one United States senator working for us who’s always been accessible, responsive and accountable to the people who elected him — for as long as he’s willing to serve.
Gary V. Hodge, White Plains
The writer is president of Regional Policy Advisors.