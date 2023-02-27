On Feb. 3 an article in Maryland Matters (“Cardin raises just $29,000 in late 2022, fueling speculation about his political plans”) implied that U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) may not seek re-election to another term in in 2024.

In response I ask: Does it always have to be about money? Doesn’t character and integrity count for anything? As a student of ancient history I’m asking myself these days why the United States Senate must so closely resemble the Roman Senate in the waning days of that bygone Republic? Or reflect America’s cultural obsession with money, fame and power?