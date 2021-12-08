At the Nov. 11 meeting of the Calvert County Board of Education, Superintendent Daniel Curry announced that he would be retiring in June. Our school system has faced an immense number of issues over the past year. From the COVID-19 pandemic, to staff negotiations, and now the bogus “Critical Race Theory,” the Board of Education has overseen a changing time in educational policy.
The following are qualities that our next superintendent should embrace:
1. Commitment to our teachers and bus drivers. Earlier this school year, bus drivers (rightfully) went on strike to highlight the inadequate compensation and recognition they receive from the county. Our educators (school counselors, teachers, staff, bus drivers, everyone) are the backbone of the school system. Without them, there would be no classroom and there definitely wouldn’t be a superintendent.
The pervasive issues have been ongoing but should not have reached the level that they did. Bus drivers shouldn’t have to stand in the dark mornings to garner the attention they need. Our next superintendent should be committed to overseeing the implementation of recently negotiated agreements, while also continually searching for ways to increase morale.
2. Commitment to student safety. A global pandemic has led to students being exposed to greater mental and physical health scares. Our next superintendent should be committed to ensuring that every student, from the north end to the south end, has the adequate resources they need to feel protected. This includes hiring more school counselors and social workers, especially at the elementary level since they have the greatest ratios of service to students.
3. Commitment to diversity. Many citizens have come out of the woodwork to protest equitable policies. Our next superintendent should be steadfast in their protection of anti-racist and just schools. As a student, I personally experienced a strong wealth divide between our four high schools, which should be equally dismantled. Systemic racism has plagued the United States since its founding, and it is the obligation of system leaders to rewrite policies that inhibit generational growth.
4. Commitment to transparency. Parents, students and educators deserve to be treated as equal partners in the decision-making process. Most importantly, they should be told the “whole truth and nothing but the truth” by our leaders. For too long, an environment of distrust and toxicity has overwhelmed our schools — that should be changed.
There are exceptional leaders already instilled in the system. The board of education should look to fill the position internally so that we can trust that our leader is personally invested and committed to Calvert public schools. It would be great to have a teacher or graduate of our schools in this role. Further, I would love to see the position led by a person from an underrepresented group, allowing every student to embrace change and liberation.
Next year will prove to be as challenging as the last few, and I’m confident that our exceptional school system will endure. I implore the board of education to grant the community and, most importantly, the above-mentioned stakeholders, a voice in the selection process. Calvert County is a great place to work, let’s identify our next great leader.