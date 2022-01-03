The following was also sent to St. Mary's County Commissioner President Randy Guy (R).
Thank you for re-affirming the ongoing process for building a YMCA in Lexington Park/Great Mills during commissioners' time on Dec. 7. Many in our county know that a YMCA is sorely needed and the response from the citizens has been overwhelmingly supportive. We appreciate your comment: “The YMCA is not dead yet.”
What was disconcerting to me were your comments on “embarrassing county meetings.” You said that, “I’m embarrassed over several meetings we’ve had, one of them ... was the one about the YMCA. This is a business meeting and we don’t need that.” During your comments you also stated, “I will be bringing my attitude adjuster in the next time.”
In this county where commissioners all voted for the resolution that makes St. Mary’s County a gun sanctuary, and where Commissioner John O’Conner (R) has advocated for open carry in county government buildings, please give us, the citizens, an explanation about what you meant by bringing an “attitude adjuster." Is an “attitude adjuster” a weapon? Some I have discussed this with think so. What are you planning to do with an “attitude adjuster” if anyone behaves in a way you feel is inappropriate?
As a leader, I know you understand that in today’s climate with the attack on our democracy, our citizens and lawmakers, that “we need to be calm about things,” and you stated that. Unfortunately, your comment about bringing an “attitude adjuster” came across as threatening and not calming to me and others.
You have always been polite and respectful. I understand your concern about meeting decorum. Yes, there was some behavior that was not protocol for public meetings, but I did not hear anyone in the public area threaten the commissioners. In the room were taxpayers from across the county there in support of the YMCA. Some did stand and made comments about moving forward with the YMCA and chanted “build the pool” after Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) voiced his inquiry about building it without a pool.
I personally want order and civility at meetings, too, but if you scroll through commissioner meetings, and I know you have experienced first-hand the outbursts from O’Connor. In fact, during commissioners' time, he made statements that I believe to be revengeful toward the taxpayers who attended the meeting by saying that he would “never vote for a YMCA.” And there was no “mob” as suggested by O’Connor. There were just citizens worried that what we had been advocating for, an indoor recreation center for citizens of all ages, would once again be waylaid under the guise of saving money.
I agree with you that we all need to calm down. As president of the commissioners, saying things that are calming and offering to work with those who are upset to help find solutions to the problems is important. Thus far, no commissioner has reached out to any member of those who were present at the “embarrassing meeting” to hear why they were upset and work to calm us. And as volunteers in support of St. Mary’s County, we look for inspiration from our commissioners. To build trust, we want to feel and know that we are being heard. We want to be given the benefit of the doubt when circumstances are unclear such as those surrounding the status of the YMCA.
Affirmation and appreciation of our time in advocating for the YMCA is important to us. As taxpayers we will continue to share our input and know that positivity is the key to providing what the citizens have been requesting for many years — an indoor recreation center with supervised programs, open seven days a week.
Joan Sullivan-Cowan, Lexington Park