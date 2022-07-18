We have become a country divided by many issues’ including our inalienable right as U.S. citizens to feel safe in America. We have more mass murders in our country than any other wealthy and developed country. Why do we allow automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines to be sold to our citizens These objects are weapons of war which should be used by our valiant warriors not kept in our homes. They were made for war, not personal use and not for hunting.
We now worry about the security of schools and houses of worship. The children should have the right to go to school and not fear attacks. The student’s parents should not worry about receiving a call about a shooting in their child’s school. Why do we have to worry about a teacher leaving the door open to allow fresh air into a class room on a beautiful day? Teachers should be able to teach outside on a lovely day. Teachers do not want to learn to use guns in the class room nor should they have to in their chosen profession. Our religious leaders should be able to preach the word without fear. The doors to our religious institutions should stay open and not be locked shut.
Mental health is tossed about in every instance of the mass shootings. It is a valid concern for many reasons and should be addressed. But do not let it distract us from the real problem of the guns and the large lobbying groups such as the NRA that make money from the gun business.The AR-15 and other automatic weapons are deadly and cause massive carnage in seconds. If these guns were not on the market, they would not make it into anyone’s hands, sane or otherwise. Other countries have just as much mental illness as the U.S. but they do not have the mass murders because they do not allow these weapons to be sold on the market or through loop holes in the system. Other countries have acted swiftly for gun control but our country sits on its hands not moving forward with controls. We outlawed these weapons in 1994 with the Federal Assault Weapons Ban but allowed the ban to drop in 2004 and the mass murders have done nothing but increase.
Regular citizens now worry about the possibility of getting shot at large events and small events, we do not move about as freely as we did in the past. Why are we so afraid to stop the sale of these guns? Is it because the fear mongers of the media? I have heard many “talking heads” and people say “next they will take all the guns and they will do a search and seizure of our houses.” This is ridiculous when you stop to think about the divisive control this type of thinking brings to communities. We can have an orderly turn in of weapons, we could offer tax breaks, vouchers for cash or computers. These types of incentives have worked in the past and could work again. No repercussions for those turning in their automatic weapons.
Think about it, who benefits from the gun sales? Is this really about the constitution or is it about greed and money.
Let the warriors be issued the weapons of war and the let the regular citizens of America feel as if it is safe to walk the streets, go to a concert, attend church and send our children to school. Let common sense prevail. God bless America.
Laura Kamosa, Piney Point