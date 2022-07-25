Laura Kamosa’s letter to the editor, “Let's remember the inalienable right to feel safe in the USA,” in the July 22 edition of Southern Maryland News is laden with the disinformation of the anti-gun movement, which seeks the ultimate nullification of the right of self-defense and the lawful possession and use of firearms.
Kamosa laments the “mass murders in our country” with reference to events in schools and houses of worship. Why no mention of the mass murders occurring on the streets of the major cities every week? Is there an exception for Black-on-Black murders? Could it be because the weapon of choice is predominately handguns, which does not fit her anti-gun narrative?
She writes, “Why do we allow automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines to be sold to our citizens? These objects are weapons of war which should be used by our valiant warriors not kept in our homes. They were made for war, not personal use and not for hunting.” This rhetoric is classic anti-gun disinformation. An AR-15 rifle is “semi-automatic” not automatic, and is a civilian, not military, firearm, and is a commonly used hunting rifle. It’s military-style appearance does not make it a so-called “weapon of war.”
Kamosa states that mental health issues in mass shootings are “a valid concern for many reasons and should be addressed,” but it should not “distract us from the real problem of the guns and the large lobbying groups such as the NRA.” In her mind, guns and the NRA are to blame, not the criminal. Mental illness as a causative factor in crimes cannot be dismissed as simply a distraction unless you are an anti-gun ideologue.
She suggests, “We can have an orderly turn in of weapons, we could offer tax breaks, vouchers for cash or computers. These types of incentives have worked in the past and could work again. No repercussions for those turning in their automatic weapons.” Does she really think that criminals will participate in an “orderly” surrender of firearms, or will be motivated by tax breaks and vouchers?
I think she clearly seeks to disarm law-abiding citizens not criminals. This would be laughable except that she and others believe this idiotic nonsense.