Laura Kamosa’s letter to the editor, “Let's remember the inalienable right to feel safe in the USA,” in the July 22 edition of Southern Maryland News is laden with the disinformation of the anti-gun movement, which seeks the ultimate nullification of the right of self-defense and the lawful possession and use of firearms.

Kamosa laments the “mass murders in our country” with reference to events in schools and houses of worship. Why no mention of the mass murders occurring on the streets of the major cities every week? Is there an exception for Black-on-Black murders? Could it be because the weapon of choice is predominately handguns, which does not fit her anti-gun narrative?