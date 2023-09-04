Edward Davenport’s Aug. 25 letter to the editor in Southern Maryland News attempts to discredit decades of work by thousands of scientists who have determined that climate change is caused by humans burning fossil fuels.

I suggest that he take three minutes to run his letters through CHAT GPT 3. (Use the prompt “What are the logical errors in this letter?”) before he sends them to the Southern Maryland News.


  

