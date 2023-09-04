Edward Davenport’s Aug. 25 letter to the editor in Southern Maryland News attempts to discredit decades of work by thousands of scientists who have determined that climate change is caused by humans burning fossil fuels.
I suggest that he take three minutes to run his letters through CHAT GPT 3. (Use the prompt “What are the logical errors in this letter?”) before he sends them to the Southern Maryland News.
I entered his letter and here is a verbatim sample of the many fallacies this AI system found:
False comparison: Comparing the errors in Bermuda Triangle books to the issue of rising sea temperatures due to human activities (climate change) is a false comparison. The two issues are unrelated, and the logical fallacy lies in implying that if there were errors in one case, there must be errors in the other.
Misinterpretation of information: The letter attributes rising sea temperatures solely to the eruption of a volcano or El Niño, dismissing the significant contribution of human-driven climate change. This is an oversimplification and misinterpretation of complex climate factors.
Selective information: The letter points out a gain in Greenland's Petermann Glacier's size but fails to provide context for this data, omitting potential information about overall ice loss in Greenland and other regions.
Ad hominem and accusations: The letter concludes with a dismissive tone, using phrases like "Nice try, fellows," and accuses the writers of not checking their facts. However, the letter itself does not provide fully substantiated and well-researched counterarguments.