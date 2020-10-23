I am taking a break from my recovery from shoulder surgery to respond to a letter to the editor by Mary Broadhurst in last week’s Southern Maryland News so that I may point out the hypocrisy of it all.
I am proud to have been elected to the St. Mary’s Democratic Central Committee in 2018. As vice chair, I work across party lines with Republicans in our county. I have respect in democracy and that we do not fit into one party or mindset.
The incumbent and other at-large candidate are both supported by the Republican Party in St. Mary’s and described as active members of the party. St. Mary’s school board chair, Karin Bailey, is the wife of state Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert), and has shown her dedication and care for our students, staff and community while serving in her role. I will do the same.
Although the BOE is nonpartisan, it is also a great example of members of our community working together for a common goal.
I am also incredibly proud of the one event I helped to organize in June as a response to the murder of George Floyd as well as so many others before him. This event featured St. Mary’s Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) as well as Republican and bipartisan support. There was no mention of their support at this event in Broadhurst’s letter, and I am confused as to why being pro-human rights is a political issue. I also take offense of her stereotyping me as someone who does not regard law enforcement. I have family members who are law enforcement and on the front lines every day. They put their lives at risk and I am always so grateful to them.
As for reopening our schools. I have children who I have to make the life and possible death decision to send back for hybrid learning. I have one who is special needs and he is suffering from virtual learning. I have another child, that if he catches COVID-19 will most likely end up in the hospital. I am not against reopening our schools. I am against risking the lives of our students, teachers and staff while also feeling the conflict and wishing we could go back to normal. But right now is not normal.