In my Dec. 10 letter to the editor in Southern Maryland News, I questioned what is a so-called “moderate Democrat” in response to St. Mary’s County commissioner candidate Steve Tuttle’s claim of being such. I challenged him to state publicly the specific provisions in the 2020 Democratic Party platform with which he disagrees. Otherwise, if he supports the party’s radical platform and policies, he cannot pretend to be a moderate.
In Mr. Tuttle’s Jan. 14 letter, he responded to some national and local issues but was evasive, for example, on whether he supports or opposes changing the commissioner form of county government, expanding the role, size and costs of the county government, changing from at-large to by-district voting, and repealing the county’s open meetings act. I noted these omissions in my letter of Jan. 21.
In a Jan. 26 letter, Bill Plotner of Great Mills writes in support of Mr. Tuttle, and resorts to a seemingly ad hominem attack against me, which suggests something of his character.
Mr. Plotner writes, “A moderate Democrat announces he is running for county commissioner in a historically red St. Mary’s County, and shortly after he is accused of having all sorts of ties to extreme liberalism concepts in hopes that all commissioner positions will stay filled by Republicans.” Mr. Tuttle was not accused of extremist ties but asked to disassociate himself from such ties with the Democratic Party. It remains undetermined whether Tuttle is really a “moderate” Democrat or a pretense.
The extremist nature of the Democratic Party is not liberalism nor progressivism but is socialism. St. Mary’s County is not “historically red” (Republican). Only since the 2010 elections has the Republican Party consistently controlled the board of county commissioners.
To Mr. Tuttle’s claim that critical race theory is not taught in the public schools, I responded, “To the contrary, critical race theory exists in the public schools in its policies, regulations and actions while the correlative of ‘culturally relevant teaching’ is in the classrooms.” On this subject, Mr. Plotner’s euphemism for indoctrinating school children to be color conscious is “teaching through the lens of multiple perspectives and experiences,” an example of “doublespeak” that in my opinion misrepresents or obscures the truth.
Mr. Plotner’s professed claim of his “moderation” is itself in question.