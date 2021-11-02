Reflective of apparent politicized environmental studies at St. Mary's College of Maryland, Amber Ewing argues in her Oct. 28 letter to the editor in Southern Maryland News that the American economy must be unilaterally sacrificed on the supposition of “climate change.” She espouses the extreme opinion that “The greed and neglect of our government is destroying our planet and before we know it, Earth will be long past saving and the government’s addiction to preserving the U.S. economy in the short term will be to blame.”
In other words, American capitalism is to blame. Not one word of criticism of other countries or economies. No mention of the consequences to the American standard of living. No concern about the authoritarian repression of individual freedom, liberties and rights. She exhibits the dogmatic fanaticism of a cult-like “true believer,” as described by Eric Hoffer in 1951.
Ewing sermonizes about “Trump-era” policies, as if he hastened the end of the world in only four years, and recites the Democratic Party’s “Green New Deal” propaganda. The letter may have earned her “brownie points” with her college professor and an autographed photo from U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York), but it is simply vacuous.
Concerns about the negative effects of human activities on the natural environment are very valid. However, theoretical computer models of climate change are a pretext for socioeconomic political goals, as evidenced in the Paris Climate Accords, the reports of the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Green New Deal. Political ideologues are manipulating gullible people with fearmongering, such as the overuse of the term “existential.”
Ewing’s environmental education is unmindful of the difference between weather and climate. Climate is a regional norm of prevailing weather. Climate change is evidence-based climatological data in a timeframe of 30 years. Climate change cannot be attributed to extreme weather events. Climate change predictions are probabilistic “storyline” scenarios based on imperfect computer models. Climate change is a pseudoscience of theories, assumptions and methods. Climate change is politicized science.
The mantra “follow the science” is used to confer the appearance of legitimacy and gain the public’s willingness to accept without question public policies purported to be guided by science. The pretext of science diverts attention away from the underlying political motives.
Ewing’s letter, in my opinion, is indicative of indoctrination rather than education at the St. Mary’s College of Maryland and cannot be taken seriously.
Vernon Gray, California