This is in response to two letters in the Oct. 14 edition of Southern Maryland News about voting against marijuana legalization, one from Christine Miller and the other from Edward Davenport parroting Miller's inaccurate statements and even exaggerating them.

Miller takes one study from a renowned "psychosis" doctor in the U.K. who has done biased studies searching for psychosis in marijuana users. The actual facts of her studies indicate there is only a slightly larger margin of psychosis in marijuana users than in the general public. It tells no more about the relationship between marijuana and psychosis than it does about bike riding and psychosis.