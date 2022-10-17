This is in response to two letters in the Oct. 14 edition of Southern Maryland News about voting against marijuana legalization, one from Christine Miller and the other from Edward Davenport parroting Miller's inaccurate statements and even exaggerating them.
Miller takes one study from a renowned "psychosis" doctor in the U.K. who has done biased studies searching for psychosis in marijuana users. The actual facts of her studies indicate there is only a slightly larger margin of psychosis in marijuana users than in the general public. It tells no more about the relationship between marijuana and psychosis than it does about bike riding and psychosis.
Conservatives love to take studies such as this one and pick out the little pieces that fit their agenda to present it as the complete set of facts. We see it over and over with the conservative politicians, lobbyists and fearmongers on the right. For instance, Miller claims that schizophrenia cases are not tracked in this country. But Google says otherwise — 0.25% report schizophrenia. If not tracked, how do we know how many if any of this minuscule amount can factually blame their use of cannabis as opposed to a genetic inclination?
She then goes on to do it again when she speaks of cardiovascular events triggered by THC, such as a racing heart. If one has a weak heart, perhaps this is true, but so is riding a roller coaster if you have a weak heart.
Her next assertion is that THC can lead to uncontrollable vomiting. A Google search tells me this is prevalent in pregnant women (who should not be using any drugs) and is caused by rapidly rising serum levels of hormones such as HCG (human chorionic gonadotropin) and estrogen. Both were caused by the pregnancy itself.
She then uses her fear tactics to alarm you that if made legal, more people will use marijuana. With that logic, if alcohol is made illegal, then fewer people will use it, but if it is OK to use how does that matter?
Her use of fearmongering is transparent, desperate and dangerous. The next time she wants to put forth a misrepresentation of facts she should consider using some actual facts as opposed to her opinion disguised as facts.
As to Davenport, his letter takes the inaccurate statements made by Miller and doubles down on them, deciding for himself that because a good percentage of mass slayers are marijuana users it equates to most marijuana users becoming mass slayers. That is as absurd as saying if most bank robbers eat bread then bread eaters have a propensity to rob banks — it is based on zero logic.
He then decides to exaggerate Millers' statement that the potency of marijuana has increased to 30% and spins it up to 90% so that it sounds more alarming to those who don't know better. He then cites a study claiming that pot use increases the risk of psychosis and depression, when actually that study was to determine if marijuana increased symptoms of those already suffering from this.
He then states that Millers' studies showed that 1/3 of perpetrators of random killings have been daily users of marijuana. Yes, and ... 1/3 of doctors are coffee drinkers. Where is the correlation?
Finally, he places blame on the "controlled" media for not presenting the same misrepresentations and skewed facts as Miller and he have done. Trying to convince people into voting against legalization because you think it should not be is fine. Using lies and twisted truths to scare people about it is not. Shame on you both.