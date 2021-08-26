I am writing in response to a letter published in Southern Maryland News on Aug. 13 in regards to a billboard in Calvert County (“The billboard in Calvert is disrespectful” by Troy O. Hawkins). The First Amendment gives all Americans the right to express themselves through whatever venue they choose.
The writer went on to label an adversary as ignorant, disrespectful (twice), disgusting, rag tag, hillbilly, white nationalist group of caucasian ogres, useless, stupid and a 1945-era white social club while demonstrating sub-human qualities. The writer goes on to claim the billboard reduces the quality of life in Calvert County to that of a third-world country.
The Constitution gives the right and privilege to all to voice their opinions, no matter who is offended. There are few exceptions to this, such as you can’t holler “fire” in a movie theater. Troy Hawkins exercised his right and privilege on this site. And now it’s my turn to say what I am thinking without all of the derogatory name-calling that the honorable Mr. Hawkins used to get his point across.
Mr. Hawkins, you were offended by a message a group of people legally produced, but they did not violate any American First Amendment rights. Here are two points I would like to bring out — any land taken by the government is for the betterment of the county, and Calvert County has the lowest tax rate in Southern Maryland thanks to the power plant’s taxes. Who remembers the County slogan of “Keep Calvert Country”?
Mr. Hawkins goes on to say the signs and billboards “need to come down and not be replaced.” His request is censorship and violates my First Amendment right. According to the writer, if certain individuals are offended by what is said the messages to all need to be eliminated.