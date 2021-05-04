In the Southern Maryland News letter to the editor last month titled "Democrats want to let anyone vote," the writer, Vernon Gray, is being deliberately disingenuous in his assertion that Section 1015 of House Resolution 1 allows non-citizens to vote in our elections.
To provide the context, Mr. Gray intentionally omitted the section titled "Protections For Errors In Registration," and follows sections detailing the establishment of automatic voter registration in states which don't have it. I only skimmed the previous sections so I apologize if I'm incorrect, but it appears to mandate that states determine who of their residents is eligible but not registered, and send them voting registration documents, much the same way U.S. Selective Service letters are sent out to young men once they turn 18.
The title Mr. Gray forgot to mention is followed by the section he quoted, with the (also missing) qualifier "... on any of the following grounds." The bill goes on to cite four grounds where allegations would not be levied, which are in brief summary: if the individual notifies an election office of their automatic registration, was not eligible to vote but registered accidentally, registered under an incorrect address, or declined the opportunity to register or make an affirmation of citizenship. This is only subsection "a" of Sec. 1015.
Subsection "c" is one that he also conveniently forgot to mention. "Protection Of Election Integrity" clearly states, "Nothing in subsections (a) or (b) may be construed to prohibit or restrict any action under color of law against an individual who knowingly and willfully makes a false statement to effectuate or perpetuate automatic voter registration by any individual; or casts a ballot knowingly and willfully in violation of state law or the laws of the United States."
The creators of this bill are clear that Sec. 1015 is for accidents and if a noncitizen knowingly registers and votes in a federal election they will most likely get caught and face not just deportation but at minimum five years behind bars. When people try to illegally vote they're caught and charged. And to cast just one vote in an election? The consequences are not worth the risks. Undocumented immigrants know this which is why you rarely see them registering and voting.
Mr. Gray seems to think this bill will allow the Democratic Party to rig elections and suppress votes through various means, including wide scale voter fraud and ballot dumping combined with weakening federal voting laws, none of which is present in this bill.
These also include, if I'm reading it correctly, early voting, which is totally legal and fine, and garnering votes from the smallest number of voters, which, if you look at the recent laws cropping up in Georgia and other states, is right out of the Republican playbook of limiting the electorate to their voters.
He further intentionally cherrypicks my own argument when quoting me from a previous letter regarding the comparisons I made between the CPUSA and HR1. If anybody who read my previous letter would note, those correlations mean nothing. His argument is akin to me “evinc[ing] serious concerns” about the Republican Party because their party color is red, the same as the Communist party.
These arguments he makes aren't just silly, they're deceptive. He is either taking for granted that readers aren’t willing to do research into his claims or are willing to be fooled by McCarthyist fearmongering.
I don't take my fellow readers for a ride when laying out my arguments and I don't conduct lies of omission or make false equivalencies. Readers should expect the same from Mr. Gray.
Jonathan Powers, California