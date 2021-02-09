In his letter in the Jan. 22 edition of Southern Maryland News, “The difference between logical and illogical arguments,” Bill Wetmore accuses me of calling him a liar in my letter from Jan. 8, which critiqued his letter on Jan. 1.
Unfortunately, Mr. Wetmore misunderstood my purpose and intentions. I have no reason to believe or to assert that Mr. Wetmore is a liar and to inflict harm upon his reputation. In my statements of opinion regarding his letters, I recognize that Mr. Wetmore is advocating and arguing the political positions of the Democratic Party. If those political assertions and viewpoints are of questionable veracity, the responsibility lies with the source upon which Mr. Wetmore is relying. Political debates should not become personalized.
If I respond to Mr. Wetmore’s future letters, I will make a point to ensure that my opinions are not misinterpreted as personal attacks.
Mary Broadhurst, California