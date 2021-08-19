This is an open letter to the Calvert County Board of Education.
The Big Conversation Partners in Dismantling Racism and Privilege in Southern Maryland meeting on Aug. 11 offered encouragement for your ongoing policy efforts to promote a safe and supportive environment for all students, their parents, teachers and staff.
We support your efforts, and those of other public education systems in Southern Maryland, to ensure respect, dignity and the accommodation of students from all backgrounds. Whereas Calvert County Public Schools in 2016 established a policy on equity and revised it in 2018 as part of its mission, and the state of Maryland in 2019 mandated (COMAR 13A.01.06) that every board of education develop an equity policy to the end that every student has access to educational opportunities without obstacles; therefore, we recognize that the adoption of an antiracism policy extends public understanding of the legal duty and moral imperative all share in a diverse culture.
We further support the efforts you and others are making toward continual learning about ourselves and each other in scholastic studies that reveal past myths, misconceptions, and buried or forgotten facts. It is important that we hear many voices about our country’s story. If we hear only a single story about another person or country, we risk a crucial misunderstanding.
The words of our nation’s founders “that all are equal and endowed by their creator with life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” remain a work in progress. Together, as teaching professionals and citizens, we may achieve not only a more complete and accurate picture of our shared past, but a better understanding of ourselves and one another.
Finally, we confirm our belief in the role of public discourse that seeks truth by means of civic — and civil — discussion. We remain committed to open and honest conversations that encourage sharing experience and understanding of one another. We all benefit from building trust and understanding on issues important to our community, especially when those conversations are uncomfortable.
In the end, fair and equitable treatment for all students is a goal toward which we all should strive to work. When we lift others up, we all benefit.