Since his election, congressional reporters have been chasing George Santos around Capitol Hill. National reporters have been eager to expose the blatant and bizarre lies about his life story, career, education, animal charity, and campaign funds. The story has been dominating national headlines, but it was a local journalist, Maureen Daly with Long Island’s North Shore Leader, who first broke the story months before the 2022 election.

Local journalism is at the heart of a strong democracy. Journalists hold lying leaders like Santos accountable and keep the public informed. At a moment marked by countless crises and the pervasiveness of lies and misinformation, local journalism is needed now more than ever. 