Regarding the rescission of the state mandate to wear masks in the public schools, the March 4 editorial “Let's take a breather” opines, “Maybe it’s a good idea to say educators and even politicians who abided by the prevailing science to institute the original mask mandates in schools really did have people’s best interests in mind.”
No, it is not a good idea to contend they “abided by the prevailing science” without recognizing the fallacy in doing so. No, it is not a good idea to assume they had the “people’s best interests in mind” when other interests were served. No, it is not a good idea to gloss over and hold harmless what educators, politicians and public health officials did to parents and students in the public schools.
The so-called “prevailing science” was nothing more than a trial-and-error pseudoscience of theories, assumptions and methods. The mantra “follow the science” was used to confer the appearance of legitimacy and gain the public’s willingness to accept without question public policies purported to be guided by science rather than ignorance.
The “prevailing science” is refuted by the Johns Hopkins Institute for Applied Economics, Global Health, and the Study of Business Enterprise. It’s study (Herby, et al. 2022) concludes “… lockdowns during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic have had devastating effects. They have contributed to reducing economic activity, raising unemployment, reducing schooling, causing political unrest, contributing to domestic violence, and undermining liberal democracy. These costs to society must be compared to the benefits of lockdowns, which our meta-analysis has shown are marginal at best. Such a standard benefit-cost calculation leads to a strong conclusion: lockdowns should be rejected out of hand as a pandemic policy instrument.”
COVID-19 was exploited by special interests. For example, the Maryland Department of Education’s “Maryland Together: Maryland’s Recovery Plan for Education” from June 2020 took advantage of COVID-19 to “restore, reconstruct and redesign” public education and create a “new normal.” The public school bureaucracy and teachers’ unions resisted the full-time reopening of the schools for as long as possible.
The necessity of closing the schools never existed. The requisite of children wearing masks and being vaccinated was unwarranted. In my opinion, educators, politicians and public health officials are guilty of misfeasance.