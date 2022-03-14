St. Mary’s County NAACP #7025 in partnership with St. Mary’s County Public Schools and the St. Mary’s County Library sponsored the 10th annual Southern Maryland HBCU College and Career Fair on Feb. 19. In honor of African American History Month, we featured historically Black colleges and universities. Local colleges, career representatives and community support services also participated.
Special thanks to Scott Smith, superintendent of St. Mary's public schools, and school staff as well as Michael Blackwell, director of St. Mary’s County Library, and library staff. Thanks to our top financial sponsor, the Rotary Club of Lexington Park. Accolades to colleges and universities in attendance, exhibitors/career representatives, presenters, panelists and moderators.
Historically Black colleges and universities: Alabama State University, Allen University, Bowie State University, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, Morgan State University, North Carolina Central, Langston University, St. Augustine and Tennessee State
Local colleges and universities: College of Southern Maryland, CSM Center for Trades and Energy, St. Mary's College of Maryland, Salisbury State University, University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, University of Maryland Global Campus.
Careers and exhibitors: MDTA Police, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (King’s Port), U.S. Army, St. Mary's County NAACP Branch (Claudia Pickeral Scholarship), St. Mary's County Health Department, Community Mediation of St. Mary’s County, St. Mary's County Library and Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative.
Information session presenters, panelists and moderators: Ava Morton, educational consultant (9-12, post-secondary) with Keeping Students on Track LLC; Thirza H. Morgan, financial assistant advisor at CSM; Megan Rabie and Renata Zgorski, disability support services with CSM; Rebecca Russell, College Access Program advisor with St. Mary’s County Public Schools; Ruthy Davis, director of Regional Workforce and Business Development at Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland; Wynne Briscoe, regional director of the Maryland Small Business Development Center, Southern Region; Kimberly Belvin, test prep instructor, and Chris White, college and career counselor, at Chopticon High School; educators Renee and Romero McBride from Lexington Park Elementary; Tammy Waddell, college and career counselor at Great Mills High School; and James Bell from Great Mills High School.
Moderators: Marsha Williams, Michael Blackwell, Amy Ford, Jill Hutchison and Mary Anne Bowman.
Panelists: Preparation for success in college begins at the start of high school, and students learned that each year matters. They received information on how to be prepared to ensure that they have a positive and successful post-secondary education experience. This year's panelists were Corey Williams, Marsha Williams, Dainelle Davis, Dyothea Sweat, Jennifer Foxworthy, Tommy Herndon, Theron Hudson and Dermaine Wardrick The moderator was Mia Bowers.
Careers: Army, Marines, Navy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (Kings Point), St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Charles County Sheriff’s Office, MDTA Police and SMECO.
Our sincere appreciation to Adrianne Dillahunt, equity assurance coordinator in the school system's Equity, Engagement, and Early Access Department, liaison and chair of the event, and our committee “team” in action — Sara Stephenson, Mia Bowers, Tony Lawrence, Wynne Briscoe, Cynthia Brown, Darlene Barnes, Shellnice Hudson, Marsha Williams, Ava Morton and BJ Hall.
We appreciate the community support that made this event a great success.
Janice T. Walthour, Lexington Park
The writer is interim president and education committee chair of the St. Mary's County NAACP.