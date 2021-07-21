Thanks to everyone who participated in and supported the 15th annual Joe Williams Memorial Golf Tournament, sponsored by the Harry White Wilmer American Legion Post 82 and the Sons of The American Legion Squadron 82. In addition to being a past Commander of Squadron 82 numerous times, Joe Williams was a long time educator and football coach in the Charles County public school system and a friend to all.
The tournament was held on June 25 at White Plains Golf Course with 138 golfers participating. It was a great day to play golf.
With a score of 59, the team of Dan Nagle, K.D. Dickerson, Charlie Smith and Jeff Tschudi took first place honors. Second place went to the team of Mike Sturman, Ryan Pizzeck, Phil Cuellar and Gabby Cuellar. Third place winners were the team of Mike Nash, Steve Willett, Dan Donnick and Brent Wilson.
Winners of the men’s and women’s longest drive were Dan Donnick and Diane Hicks, respectively. Closest to the pin winners were Joe Cooksey, Ryan Pizzeck, Billy Wade and Chris Simpson.
Gold sponsors included Jill and Brad Williams, Tony, Bob, Mary and Tim Williams, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82, United Metro Golf Carts, Frank Arrington, Midddleton Heating & Air Conditioning, Trusted Title Services LLC, Chick-fil-A, Joson Fine Jewelry & Home Boutique Inc., Flagsin LLC, Jeff Sutten, RPI Group and FGS LLC. Bronze sponsors included Raymond Funeral Home, Southern Maryland Title, Colonial Liquors, Newburg Service Center and the Charles County Retired School Personnel Association.
In addition to the Gold, Silver and Bronze sponsors, the following individuals and organizations made donations or donated products or services which were given as door prizes during the dinner at the Post following the tournament: All Season Aire, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Apple Spice Junction, Joanie Roberts, Rucci’s Italian Deli, Target, Jeff Sutten, Texas Roadhouse, Giant, Blue Dog Saloon & Restaurant, Port Tobacco Marina Restaurant, Auto Zone, Martin’s Service Station, Outback Steakhouse, Port Tobacco Players, Captain Billy’s Crab House and Katie Jackson.
Over $9,184 was raised for American Legion and community programs, including the $2,500 Sons of The American Legion Squadron 82 Veterans’ Memorial Scholarship which is awarded annually to a graduating senior of La Plata High School. Congratulations to Jeffrey Reece Leonard, the 2021 scholarship winner.
Since its beginning in 2006, the tournament has raised over $113,000. Thanks to Kevin Miga and the staff at the White Plains Golf Course for all their help. Once again, thanks to the sponsors, the many volunteers, and everyone who participated, for making the 15th Annual Joe Williams Memorial Golf Tournament a great success.