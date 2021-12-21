The 14th annual Friends of the Poor Walk was held on Saturday, Oct. 2. Thanks to your help and generous support, the walk raised over $14,000 for the St. Vincent de Paul Society in St. Mary’s County. The money raised stays in the local St. Vincent de Paul conferences to be used for direct and immediate aid to those in need.
We would like to thank the following individuals and business for their support: Gold sponsors: 84 Lumber, Parlett Affiliated Companies, LLC, Martin’s Auto Tech, St. Mary’s Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, William J. Fitzgerald, Chesapeake Custom Embroidery and Screen Printing, Printing Press, Bushmill Band, in memory of Gregory and Marilyn C. Ridgell, Brinsfield Funeral Home, SMECO, Shadow Objects, Town Cleaners, Leonardtown Knights of Columbus and Bruster’s Real Ice Cream.
Silver sponsors: Wathen’s Electric, Wathen’s Plumbing, Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s), and Anne and Ernie Bell.
Bronze sponsors: Burch Oil Company, Tim and Kathy Miller, Dorsey Law Firm and Steve Richardson of Seventy 2 Capital Wealth Management/Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.
Donations came from Rose Miller, IC Angels Ladies Auxiliary, The Good Earth Natural Foods, Margaret and Matthew Menard, David’s Flowers, Dugan, McKissick and Longmore, and Knights of Columbus Immaculate Conception Council.
Door prizes were donated by: Heavenly Presents, Frances Dicus, Hong Kong Buffet, Leonardtown Old Towne Pub, Ledo Pizza, Barbara Brown, Salsa’s Mexican Café, Foxy Fish, Trish Lea-Century 21 New Millennium, Gatton’s Barber Shop, Leonardtown Grille, Gloria Ramos and Kathy Miller.
Silent auction baskets were donated by: Blair’s Jewelry and Gifts, Kevin’s Corner Café, Southern Maryland Statuary, Starbucks, Halo Hair Care Studio, G&H Jewelry, Kathy and Tim Miller, Ladies of Charity of St. Aloysius Church, Sue Johnson, Joan Goyco, Allure Hair Design, Marian Taylor, Teresa Andrasik, Immaculate Conception St. Vincent de Paul Society, and Mike and Phyllis McCauley.
We would like to acknowledge and thank the following individuals: Jimmy Dicus, Jamie Thomas and Kevin Cain for their help and support every year. Al Saunders who has helped us on walk day for the past 14 years and who amazes me with his efficiency and attention to detail.
Thank you to Father Andrew White School and the Rev. David Beaubien for allowing us to hold the walk at school. Thank you to Emily Belanger for organizing a wonderful brunch and to the Ladies of Charity at St. Aloysius Church for serving. Thank you to Mickey Ramos, Rex Combs, Dennis Logan and Frank Taylor for providing the music.
Thank you to the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad for being there in an event of an emergency and to Health Connections from MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Thanks to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for their support. Thanks to Walter Johnson, Peggy Menard, Kathy and Tim Miller, Gloria Ramos, Karen O’Conner, Rose Miller, Mike and Phyllis McCauley, Carol Frazier, Deb Bellevue, Anmarie Lippert and Ernie Bell for all their help.
And, thank you to all of our event-day volunteers. You all are so courteous and professional and truly appreciated. Thank you to all the walkers who participated. This event is successful because of the caring people in our community who come out and support the walk. You are making a difference in people’s lives. Thank you.