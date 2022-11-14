The St. Mary’s County NAACP thanks all who made our 75th anniversary Freedom Fund Jazz Brunch and Community Recognition Program a tremendous success. It was held on Oct. 1 at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department.
The theme was “Moving Forward Together — 75th Anniversary of Courage and Strength, the Fight Continues.”
The Rev. Greg Syler and the Church of the Ascension were honored for outstanding community service with the “Love Thy Neighbor Award” for opening the doors of the church to organizations/agencies for the betterment of the community.
Michael Brown was honored for community involvement and activism as the past president of the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions (UCAC) and Juneteenth chair.
UCAC was honored for community activism in its dedication and commitment to documenting and fostering African American history in St. Mary’s County. Accepting the award on behalf of the UCAC was the group's president, Nathaniel Lawrence.
Daryl Hinmon of Knowledge Boxing was honored for outstanding services to the community through his organization that builds self-esteem, promotes health and wellness, and helps with youth development and training local fighters.
Renea Dyson, a hair stylist and salon owner/operator who does freelance work for celebrities to include Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry, was honored for outstanding achievement in business and trades with the “Reaching for the Stars Award.”
Gold sponsors of the brunch were Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's), St. Mary’s Watershed Association, LOTT Enterprise, St. Mary’s County Democratic Central Committee, the Law Office Baldwin, Briscoe, Steinmetz P.C., and Steven Tuttle.
Our silver sponsor was the Cedar Lane Senior Living Community and bronze sponsors were Williams, McClernan & Stack LLC, Rita Henry of Primerica, College of Southern Maryland, Toasted Foot Cigar Lounge, Joseph D. Frederick, Troy Cowan, Baha’is of St. Mary’s and John Weiner.
Other thanks go to Roy Johnson and Casual Groove Jazz Band, Pastor Tillery and the Southern Maryland Community Choir, Bishop John Briscoe, No Limit Catering, Brenda Dyson (A Touch of Class Decorations), Bay District firehouse, Marsha Williams, Andrea Bowman, Janice Walthour, Adrianne Dillahunt, Teri Branch, photographer Ceandra Scott, and all of the other volunteers who helped to make the celebration a success.
Darlene Johnson, Lexington Park
The writer is chair of the NAACP's Freedom Fund Brunch.