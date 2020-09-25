The Big Conversation held on Sept. 13, was a resounding success. It was an amazing community effort. This year’s topic was “Many Wounds to Heal: Health Care (In)Equity”. There were 216 online participants in the program. It took an incredible amount of technical support to host and sustain a three hour online virtual program. This could not have happened without the expertise of Calvert Library staffer Robyn Truslow, Director Carrie Wilson and other library staff members.
The event included a pre-recorded panel discussion of experts addressing historical inequities in Southern Maryland healthcare, implicit bias in healthcare delivery, and systemic and environmental impact on health outcomes. Generational trauma and lack of trust in healthcare by many African American families were also addressed.
The panel included: Dr. Meenakshi Brewster, Public Health Officer in St. Mary’s County; Shellnice M. Hudson, RN, Director of Quality Assurance, Charlotte Hall Veterans Home; Dr. Laurence Polsky Public Health Officer in Calvert County; Cheri C. Wilson, MHS from Johns Hopkins Medicine, Office of Diversity, Inclusion, and Health Equity; Malcolm Funn, JD from Calvert NAACP; and Moderator: Lauretta Grier, from Concerned Black Women of Calvert Co. The panelists not only offered information; they also offered thought-provoking commentary, which inspired conversation in the small group discussions.
The 13 small group conversations that followed, offered the online participants the opportunity to share their personal perspectives and insights on past and current healthcare in Southern Maryland. The library went the extra mile for the community, as did so many others.
We would be remiss without recognizing Maryland Humanities for the grant to support the Big Conversation, and the 29 trained mediators from the Community Mediation Centers of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties, who facilitated the small group discussions. We also acknowledge the support of the 22 Big Conversation Partners: Middleham and St. Peter’s Parish, All Saints Episcopal Church, Calvert County Public Schools, CalvertHealth, Calvert Interfaith Council, Community Mediation Centers of Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s Counties, College of Southern Maryland, , Concerned Black Women of Calvert Co, Emmanuel SDA Church – St. Leonard, Historic Sotterley, Inc., NAACP Branches of Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s Counties, Patuxent Friends (Quaker) Meeting, Public Libraries of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties, Remnant Center of Excellence, Inc., St. Mary’s Co. Health Department and St. Mary’s Co. Public Schools.
This program is evidence that we belong to a community where people feel deeply about one another. Thank you to all those who spent a Sunday afternoon to learn and talk about issues that affect us all. If information leads to transformation and change, we have taken important steps toward making positive and lasting changes for a just community for Southern Maryland.