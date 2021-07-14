I read the article published in Southern Maryland News on June 25 about the 7.5-foot alligator in Lusby being captured/killed by a resident in Chesapeake Ranch Estates, a William Adams. Congratulations to William on removing this predator and protecting the folks at the Ranch club and others that may have ventured into this pond.
A friend of mine, who also lives in the Ranch club, was recently in the area with his grandkids, close to where the gator was killed. I am happy no one was injured/killed by this predator.
Now I read in the article that “Maryland Natural Resources Police are still consulting with allied agencies, local and federal, on this matter.” Consulting what? That Mr. Adams did something wrong/illegal? Mr. Adams acted correctly in “preventing” injury/death from this predator.
Would Maryland DNR had preferred someone get injured or even death from this alligator? Maryland DNR should be giving Mr. Adams much thanks for something they could not accomplish.
What do I mean that Mr. Adams accomplished something that Maryland DNR could not? I also read that Maryland DNR had prior knowledge of the alligator sightings in the pond and even tried “unsuccessfully” to trap it.
Mr. Adams was not aware of Maryland DNR prior sightings and their attempt to trap it, for if he was aware, I don’t think he would be paddling with his son in the pond.
I did a Google search for any DNR warnings of an alligator sighted in the Ranch club, and found nothing. Maybe instead of Maryland DNR “consulting with allied agencies” on what Mr. Adams did, they investigate why no one in the Ranch club was notified of the alligator threat.
To me this was a major failure of Maryland DNR for they put the public at risk and possible death by not alerting of the alligator threat. How hard would it been to post a sign warning local residents of the alligator danger?
Maryland DNR should be giving Mr. Adams an award for what he did, not grief.