Sometimes the government pays farmers not to grow crops. Maryland should apply this same practice to its legislature. Maryland should pay the Maryland General Assembly not to govern because that would be less harmful to us all.
Democrat lawmakers in Annapolis are proposing voting laws that one can only surmise were written with the intention of ensuring only Democrat victories. House Bill 153 proposes that every registered voter automatically receives a mail-in ballot. Replacement ballots will be provided if lost or damaged.
House Bill 57 proposes that mail-in ballots can be post-marked after election day. House Bill 341 delays voter count tabulation. House Bill 156 would establish a voter coordinator and plan to register students to vote from recognized student organizations. This would be expensive and unnecessary and also discriminate against non-recognized student organizations.
These laws do nothing to secure the voting process or instill confidence in the voting system. Rather, they’re a brazen attempt to legalize the same fraudulent methods that Democrats used to steal the 2020 presidential election.
Maryland’s Democrats are also proposing laws that favor illegal immigrants over the safety and well-being of law-abiding citizens, as well as endanger the lives of federal officers who arrest criminal aliens, many of whom are violent. House Bill 304 prohibits state and local government law enforcement and corrections officials from sharing information or data bases with federal immigration officials without a judicial warrant.
House Bill 1300, known as the Kirwan spending bill, is a fiasco. Good luck to Marylanders when this single most costly legislation ever considered by the Maryland General Assembly hits your wallet. This genius legislation will cost billions of dollars that Maryland counties cannot afford. The worst of it is that the Kirwan bill does nothing to benefit school children, but is a giant payoff to the teacher’s union who spent millions of dollars lobbying legislators to advance the bill.
Senate Bill 220 is straight up George Orwell’s “1984.” This law expands hate crime laws so that offenders will be ordered “to complete an antibias education program in addition to any other penalties imposed.” Who determines what constitutes a hate crime? A good guess is that a hate crime will be defined as any opinion that runs counter to the Democrat radical leftist views. Might individuals be arrested for using a wrong pronoun for a transgendered individual? How about wearing a MAGA hat? Are we allowed to state that the 2020 election was stolen? What about practicing Judeo-Christian principles and teaching them to your children?
Once considered freedom of speech and freedom of religion, these “hate crimes” which will devolve into “thought crimes” will label anyone Democrats don’t like a “white supremacist” who must be punished, deprogrammed and reeducated.
The General Assembly’s proposed laws are arbitrary and biased and take power away from the people. The proposed laws will legalize the means for election theft, make us less safe and rob us of our hard-earned money and our Constitutional freedoms. If the legislators cannot “first do no harm” then they should not convene or even try to govern. Maryland residents do not need or want radical leftist laws that march us toward totalitarianism.
Please access http://mgaleg.maryland.gov for more information, and tell your representatives to stop legislating if they can’t do it responsibly.