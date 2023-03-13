Libraries are cornerstones of our communities. Our work goes beyond helping a patron find a book. As frontline service providers, we have a critical perspective. Union representation gives us a seat at the table and an avenue to improve libraries for our employees and customers.
As the first local union president of Baltimore County Public Library United, an affiliate of the Machinists Union, we negotiated and secured wage increases and improved benefits for our part-time staff in our first contract. We also created a labor-management committee to address issues in the workplace. And we recently ratified a second contract that includes pay increases, grievance processes, performance improvement plans, and improved paid leave, among other significant improvements over the next three years.
Having a union isn’t a promise of perfection but allows staff to have a voice and participate in the process. It has been a learning process for the union and management, but we are committed to working together for the best library system possible.
We want to make this a reality for library workers across Maryland. Public library workers in Maryland are unable by law to come together and form a union to have a voice in their workplace.
That’s why the IAM supports bipartisan legislation House Bill 65/Senate Bill 352, introduced by Maryland State Del. Steve Johnson and State Sen. Nancy King. This legislation, recently passed by the Maryland House of Delegates, enables Maryland library workers to organize for union representation, should they wish to do so.
Now we are calling on the Maryland Senate to pass this IAM-led bipartisan bill that would give unorganized public library workers a fair, transparent, and consistent process to utilize their constitutional right to freedom of association by forming a union.
Passing this bipartisan legislation will give Maryland’s public library employees a voice at work so they can continue to dedicate themselves to their local communities.
We need the Maryland Senate to help improve the lives of their dedicated library workers by passing HB 65 and SB 352 and sending this bill to the desk of Gov. Wes Moore (D).
Strong deeds and gentle words are our state motto. We must live up to that motto by giving public library workers the respect and dignity they deserve across our great state.
Anita Bass, Essex
The writer is president of the IAM BCPL United Local Lodge.