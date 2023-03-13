Libraries are cornerstones of our communities. Our work goes beyond helping a patron find a book. As frontline service providers, we have a critical perspective. Union representation gives us a seat at the table and an avenue to improve libraries for our employees and customers.

As the first local union president of Baltimore County Public Library United, an affiliate of the Machinists Union, we negotiated and secured wage increases and improved benefits for our part-time staff in our first contract. We also created a labor-management committee to address issues in the workplace. And we recently ratified a second contract that includes pay increases, grievance processes, performance improvement plans, and improved paid leave, among other significant improvements over the next three years.