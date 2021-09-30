The article by Darryl Kinsey Jr. in the Sept. 17 edition of Southern Maryland News titled “Mask mandate extended in Charles” quotes William Grimes of University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center as saying, “This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” which is puzzling considering he also stated he had patients in the hospital for other conditions who tested positive for COVID-19 but were asymptomatic and didn’t even know they had it. Maybe the vaccinated are spreading it? Maybe illegal immigrants that crossed the border and are welcomed in this state or refugees now settled god-knows-where are spreading it.
To require U.S. citizens in this state or this county to wear a non-surgical or non-N95 , non-antibacterial mask is tyrann ical control and nothing more. To blame non-maskers or non-vaxed people as causing uptick is ridiculous considering there’s been an uptick in cases that began when the vaccines began.
As for penalties and fines for not wearing or requiring a mask, doesn’t a law have to be legislated into law before someone can be charged for violating said law? Is a mandate now considered a law?
Every news channel on TV and everywhere on social media shows lawmakers at events, functions or photo ops without masks. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci was photographed at a ballgame not wearing his mask.
Every state and county has different mask mandates. Wear a mask in Charles County, drive across line, no mask. It’s control, pure and simply, and it needs to stop. I’m not a health or law expert, just fed up and very confused about the mask for thee but not me bull, and non-vaxed being the scapegoat for pandemic uptick.