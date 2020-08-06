I believe the governor of Maryland is wrong for mass mailing ballots to all registered voters for the 2020 election. How do we know who is voting for whom? How do we know these ballots end up with the voters that are intended? Is the governor pushing his problems on to the U.S. Post Office?
Most voters can make it out to the early voting times or the normal voting day. We all will wear masks and we will keep our six foot spacing, just like in the grocery or other “essential” stores.
If there is a problem with the normal process then send in absentee ballots. This is good for the military and the elderly. I was in the Air Force for 21 years and while overseas, I had to go to my “voting officer” to fill out a form to vote. Once the form was filled out and submitted to my voting officer, I received a ballot by mail. I voted this way while overseas (although, I heard the absentee ballots were not counted unless the race was close).
Voting is a right I served for.