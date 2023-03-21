The St Mary’s River is the only river on the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay selected by Maryland Department of Natural Resources for a “full restoration” of oyster population.
For the uninitiated, oyster restoration is critical to the health of all Chesapeake estuaries since a healthy oyster reef filters out amazing amounts of human-caused overabundance of algae and nitrogen while providing habitat and nurseries for countless fish and marine organisms.
The St. Mary’s River is an important and irreplaceable resource for estuarine marine study, and because of this fact, St. Mary’s College of Maryland has now established a marine biology program there to take advantage of its key position on the shores of this unique river. This river is also a historic treasure as the site of Maryland’s birthplace of one of our country’s very first European colonies, and importantly, is the only river completely bounded within the "Mother" county’s sole jurisdiction.
As if this is not enough, it is also home to one of the very few still productive oyster fisheries in this area and as such is critical for any hope of further oyster restoration efforts on the western shore. This river is designated as “Tier 2” by Maryland Department of the Environment, meaning essentially not already fully degraded and worthy of special protection, a rarity in Maryland. Therefore, protection of this resource is of utmost importance, and its proximity to the high density developed centers in the Lexington Park/Great Mills area demand unwavering diligence to ensure that future development there occurs in a responsible and sustainable way.
On Monday, March 27, at 6:30 p.m. the St Mary’s County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for final approval of Stewart’s Grant planned unit development. The meeting will be held in the commissioners' meeting room of the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.
This project will construct approximately 1,154 units of housing on 393 acres located behind Great Mills High School. The soils of this sloping site are classified as “highly erodible soils” and the potential for severe degradation of the river is a serious legitimate concern.
St. Mary’s River Watershed Association is not opposed to all development in the watershed. In addition to being advocates for this watershed, we are also partners in advocating for the well-being its citizens, which of necessity includes housing. But it also includes the well-being of the environment.
The river does not belong to anyone to use as a ditch for overflow runoff from construction areas, parking areas, roofs, streets or over-fertilized lawns. We expect development to be done in harmony with the goals of preserving the river and improving, not degrading it, for all that depend on it, from the freshwater mussels upstream to the oysters and oystermen downstream who desperately need this restoration to be successful. We believe both can occur simultaneously and harmoniously.
The track record on other developments near watersheds in this county has not been satisfactory, so we are hoping for meaningful assurances regarding a diligent review, but most importantly, enforcement of existing requirements. Considering the massive investment by the state of Maryland for the oyster restoration projects there, it is absolutely incumbent on the planning commission to add developer requirements to the approval to ensure compliance both during construction and post-construction such as regular monitoring of stormwater retention structures and water quality monitoring for a reasonable period funded by the developer.
They have this discretionary power and they need to use it. No one’s hands are tied.
Larry O’Brien, Piney Point
The writer is the vice president of the St. Mary’s River Watershed Association.